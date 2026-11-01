Rutgers Football Struggles on Third Down in Loss to Michigan

Misery continues for the Rutgers football team as they fall in a tough matchup against Big Ten opponent, the Michigan Wolverines, 28-21 at SHI Stadium.

The Scarlet Knights fall to a 2-6 record. Defense didn't have an answer for Wolverines freshman quarterback Tommy Carr, who threw for 266 yards and completed 22-of-27, and threw one touchdown. In addition, his ground game was on point with two touchdowns on 2 carries for 54 yards.

Rutgers have won just one game in Big Ten conference play. The defense has allowed at least 25 points in each of its six losses. The Wolverines had success against the Rutgers defense even on third-down conversions. Michigan went 12-of-16 on third down. Rutgers, by contrast, went 3-for-12 on third down. Their offense was stagnant.

Scarlet Knights quarterback AJ Surace finished going 3-for-12 with 123 passing yards and one touchdown. Running back Antwan Raymond only had 85 rushing yards. Although Rutgers didn't commit turnovers, which is a positive sign, they only picked up nine first downs. The run and passing game was a no-show.

"Tough loss, obviously," Schiano said. "Really proud of our players, proud of our staff. Very disappointed in our final result. But not disappointed in our people. That's what makes this team special, and we're getting better, just not as quickly as I'd like and everybody would like, but we are getting better, and we just got to keep doing it."

It seems as if Schiano is running out of words every time the Scarlet Knights lose a game. Losing gets tiring; losing becomes annoying. Schiano doesn't like losing. However, many people, especially the fanbase, are getting tired of excuses. They want to see results. Rutgers have been very lousy and disappointing this season. There was so much hope for this program entering this season.

Recruits will be joining the team next season, and there are some exceptional four-star players. So next year, their record could improve. The way this season is going, Rutgers are going to need a lot of help at the quarterback position and on defense.

"We just went out and scored more points than anybody has against what I think is statistically the best defense," Schiano said. "So, am I pleased with really anything other than the points? Not really. There are things we could have done better, but nobody scored points; nobody scored more than we have against that defense so far this year. So, I thought AJ Battled. I thought the guys battled their guts out. Our guys were able to find some openings, but the problem, one of the big issues we had, is we couldn't stop them on third down."

The Scarlet Knights will play at No. 25 Wisconsin next Saturday, Nov. 7—another tough opponent waiting for them.

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