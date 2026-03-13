Rutgers Hire Veteran Super Bowl Coach Mike Sullivan

A Super Bowl champion is coming to New Jersey. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have hired Mike Sullivan as a senior offensive assistant.

Sullivan has connections to coach Greg Schiano. Both men worked together for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL. Sullivan was Schiano's offensive coordinator. Sullivan also worked for the Denver Broncos as the quarterbacks coach and made a stop with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the quarterbacks coach and senior offensive assistant.

Sullivan achieved his biggest success when he won two Super Bowls with the Giants as Eli Manning's quarterbacks coach. The Giants defeated the New England Patriots in both Super Bowls.

He also served as a wide receivers coach. The Giants had talented receivers such as Plaxico Burress, Hakeem Nicks, Steve Smith, Mario Manningham, and Victor Cruz. Burress made the game-winning touchdown catch in the first Super Bowl. Manningham made a crucial catch in the second Super Bowl in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Cruz emerged as a top receiver during the 2011 season after being an undrafted player and instantly became a fan favorite.

All of these receivers became better because of Sullivan and his willingness to challenge them to become great men and be a better version of themselves.

Sullivan spent 11 of his last 24 seasons with the Giants. He will make his return to college football for the first time since 2001. His last college football gig came during his tenure with Ohio as a defensive backs coach.

It's a "coming home" kind of feeling for Sullivan because of his relationship with Schiano, but also, New York and New Jersey are not far apart. Sullivan's joining Rutgers gives him that feeling of wanting to bring back some success in the NY/NJ region. Sullivan has a track record of knowing how to win and of being part of a winning culture.

The Scarlet Knights are surrounding themselves with coaches and players who have the talent, knowledge, and experience to get the job done night in and night out. Aside from working with Schiano, Sullivan worked with coaches such as Tom Coughlin, Jack Del Rio, Ben McAdoo, Vance Joseph, and Mike Tomlin.

Schiano and Sullivan had an impressive 2012 season together with the Bucs. Under Sullivan, Quarterback Josh Freeman threw for 4,065 passing yards. The late Vince Jackson, who was their top wide receiver, caught 1,385 yards. Both Freeman and Jackson set franchise records in that season.

If you're Rutgers, you are happy that the program will bring a strong voice to the locker room and on the field. Years of experience matter a lot—players like listening and respecting coaches who have wisdom and understand the game of football.

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