Rutgers’ Missed Opportunity: A Game That Could’ve Shifted the Big Ten Conversation
Friday night in Piscataway delivered one of the most entertaining Big Ten openers in recent memory, as Iowa (3-1) outlasted Rutgers (3-1) 38–28 in a game packed with momentum swings, breakout performances, and late-game drama. Both teams traded punches through three quarters, with Rutgers briefly seizing a fourth-quarter lead before Iowa’s offense surged behind quarterback Mark Gronowski’s dual-threat brilliance.
For Rutgers, the loss stings, not just because of the scoreboard, but because it marked another missed chance to flip the narrative in a conference where every win matters. Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis delivered a standout performance, throwing for 330 yards and adding two rushing touchdowns to keep the Scarlet Knights in contention throughout the night. Despite his efforts, Iowa’s late-game surge, fueled by clutch plays on both sides of the ball, ultimately proved decisive, sealing the Hawkeyes’ 38–28 victory.
Game-Changing Play
Iowa seized early momentum when wide receiver Kaden Wetjen electrified the crowd with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown to open the game. The Hawkeyes kept that energy alive in the third quarter as Ethan Hurkett blocked a 29-yard Rutgers field goal attempt, preserving a 21–21 tie and stalling the Scarlet Knights’ surge. In the fourth, a critical holding penalty on Rutgers extended an Iowa drive that was on the verge of ending, ultimately leading to a go-ahead touchdown.
Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski took over down the stretch, rushing for three touchdowns, including two in the final 5:39, with his final score sealing the win with just over two minutes remaining. Linebacker Jaxon Rexroth capped the defensive effort with a diving interception, Iowa’s first of the season, halting a late Rutgers push and flipping field position in the Hawkeyes’ favor
Rutgers Postgame Takeaway
Rutgers showed flashes of promise in their 38–28 loss to Iowa, led by Kaliakmanis and running back Antwan Raymond (18 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns). The Scarlet Knights matched Iowa’s explosive plays early but couldn’t produce enough defensive stops in the second half, with a blocked field goal and costly penalties shifting momentum. A third-quarter field goal attempt was swatted away, and a fourth-quarter holding call extended an Iowa drive that ended in a go-ahead touchdown.
Defensively, Rutgers struggled to contain Gronowski, who ran for three scores, totaling 55 yards on 13 carries. Still, the team displayed offensive firepower and resilience, and with cleaner execution and improved run defense, they remain competitive in the Big Ten conference.
Despite the sting of a home loss, Rutgers exits the matchup with Iowa knowing it has the offensive firepower to compete and a quarterback who can lead the charge. The Scarlet Knights showed grit, creativity, and flashes of dominance, but costly mistakes and late-game breakdowns proved decisive. With Big Ten play heating up, Rutgers has the talent and urgency to rebound quickly. Clean up the execution, tighten the run defense, and this team could turn near-misses into statement wins.