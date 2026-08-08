Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond is receiving more national recognition ahead of the 2026 season.

Junior running back Raymond has been named to the Maxwell Football Club’s 90th Maxwell Award watch list. Maxwell Award winners are voted as the most outstanding player in college football. Maxwell Football Club has been recognizing the best of the best in college football since 1937.

In addition to this latest honor, Raymond has been selected to the 2026 Big Ten Preseason Honors list as he looks to build on a standout 2025 season in Piscataway, recently earning a spot on the roster for the upcoming campaign. The 12 conference players that will represent the Big Ten for the upcoming season were announced in advance of the team’s first game of the season.

Raymond Emerged as One of the Big Ten’s Top Running Backs

Raymond carried the ball 244 times for 1,241 yards in 2025 to become the focal point of the Scarlet Knights’ rushing attack. The statistics include a third place finish in the Big Ten, 14th in the nation and 8th all-time at Rutgers in a single season.

Raymond tallied up 13 total touchdowns in the season. Of the total 15 touchdowns, 13 came in the form of rushing touchdowns and 2 as receiving touchdowns. The total of 15 touchdowns occurred in 10 different games. Raymond ranked third in the Big Ten for total touchdowns scored. Raymond had the second-best average all-purpose yards per game as a returner in the Big Ten at 122.2. He ranked 8th in the nation for most rushing attempts with 244 for the season.

Rushing for over 100 yards in a game four times throughout the season, Raymond’s biggest game of the season was without a doubt the Rutgers vs. Maryland game, where he led his team to victory with 240 yards and 41 carries. In this highly publicized conference game, Raymond’s 41 attempts tied a single-game program record and proved he is capable of carrying a heavy load in big games.

Raymond earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors for his production during the season, earning recognition from the conference’s coaches as well as the media.

A Decorated Season On and Off the Field

Raymond’s season went beyond his recognition. As a running back, he was one of the 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker National Running Back Award and was given Fourth Team All-America honors by Phil Steele.

Canadian running back Raymond earned the Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in NCAA football. Raymond also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors and was a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team selection.

Raymond's inclusion on the Maxwell Award watch list for the 2026 season now marks him as one of the top players to follow around the nation as the Scarlet Knights get set to take on their 2026 schedule. He and the rest of Rutgers’ preseason honors will be noted as the team readies for another year of action.

Raymond Enters 2026 With Greater Expectations

Coming off of a very productive season as a running back in the Big Ten, Raymond will receive a lot of attention this season from opposing defenses as well as award voters around the country.

The Maxwell Award was given in the name of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at Swarthmore College and, for many years, a sportswriter as well as a football official. He created this award for the College Football Player of the Year, and it was first given in 1937.

Raymond, who was one of the top rushers in the country this season, was recognized for his record-setting year by being placed on the watch list for the Maxwell Award for 2026.