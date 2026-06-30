Rutgers’ Stars KJ Duff and Antwan Raymond Receive Preseason Honors

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team has two players who received preseason honors for their positions.

Wide receiver KJ Duff was named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-American Second Team. Running back Antwan Raymond did so as well. Both men are expected to have bigger seasons for the Scarlet Knights, and the coaches will want their leadership to be at an all-time high and to set the tone for the team.

KJ Duff and Antwan Raymond both add Preseason All-America honors in the latest listing released by Athlon Sports! pic.twitter.com/kINxMbK22g — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) June 29, 2026

Raymond is one of the top players on this team. We are sure he will be ready to go and ready to compete with recruits coming to New Jersey. Raymond achieved many accomplishments last season, including being named to the College Sports Communications Academic All-District Team and a Doak Walker Award semifinalist.

Raymond will enter his junior season looking not only to improve his performance, but also to help raise the team's winning percentage. Raymond started all 12 games for the Scarlet Knivhts last season. He rushed for 1,241 yards and 13 touchdowns on 244 carries.

The 20-year-old Duff will also be entering his junior season, looking to become a better version of himself. Duff led the team with 60 receptions for 1,084 yards. He’s only the seventh Rutgers player in school history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Adding an extra 1,000 for the upcoming season will have him skyrocket to legendary status.

Duff also started all 12 games for the Scarlet Knights. During the second week of December, Duff received Academic All-Big Ten honors, and in the same month, he was selected to the All-ECAC Offense team. All of these accomplishments are remarkable. Anyone would be thrilled to secure individual goals.

However, Duff and Raymond want to win badly. Duff and Raymond want to secure bigger goals as a team. They could’ve gone to any other school, but we are seeing a team that wants to write a new script. Why not Rutgers? Why can’t Rutgers compete in the Big 10? There’s a lot of work to be done, but as long as these two men can perform and be vocal leaders, then the sky’s the limit for the Scarlet Knights.

Duff and Raymond have come from different territories. Duff is from Riverhead, NY. Raymond is from Montreal, Canada. They may be far apart, but they share a common goal: competing at a high level and a willingness to win.

Rutgers has done a great job in recruiting and adding experience to their coaching staff. This team should be able to win more games in the upcoming season.

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