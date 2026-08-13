Scarlet Knights Preseason All-Americans: Key Players to Watch

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have made history, and it’s for the right reasons. Three of their players have been named Preseason All-Americans. It’s something that hasn’t been done since 2008.

Built On the Banks 💪



That’s 3️⃣ Preseason All-Americans for @RFootball for the first time since 2008!



Join us this fall and get your tickets NOW 🎟️ https://t.co/TUt1T3Z1Cr pic.twitter.com/Cj66sfigkl — Keli Zinn (@ZinnKeli) August 12, 2026

KJ Duff, Kwabena Asamoah, and Antwan Raymond's consistent play on the field is being rewarded. There are expectations for these young men to continue their success for the upcoming season.

Duff is a dynamic wide receiver for the Scarlet Knights. He’s an outstanding playmaker who doesn’t shy away from competition. Duff loves to have the ball in his hand. His goal is to continue to impact the team in a positive way. He wants to win with this program.

There have been some questions about whether this offense will get better. How is it going to work between the new quarterback and the receivers? We have to see how it will all come together on the field. It’s about putting in the grind work and communicating effectively during team practice and the film room. Duff is on the verge of having his best season ever.

Asamoah is a monster of a man. It’s going to be a thrill to watch him take the field and dominate his opponents. He’s a true difference-maker. There are essential leadership traits about him. Asamoah is not an athlete to take lightly. It’s going to take him and the rest of this Rutgers team to put them in a position where they can make some noise in the Big Ten Conference.

Are the Scarlet Knights ready to contend this season? Can they shock the world? We love seeing Cinderella stories. There’s no better sport than to see shocking upsets and big victories than college football. This is a sport where anything can happen on a Saturday.

Rutgers still has a long way to go, but on paper we are seeing improvements with their roster. A motto that the Scarlet Knights should have this season is “Don’t Fall Apart.” No matter what is happening in the game, they have to keep their heads up and not get distracted. Great coaching and leadership will be a big factor when it comes to distractions. It can happen a lot on and off the field.

We can’t forget the impact Raymond makes on this team. He’s the star running back. Rutgers will need Raymond to be the Emmitt Smith or Adrian Peterson for this team this season. He must raise his game to even higher heights. He’s capable of setting more records and staying durable.

Stay up to date on the Scarlet Knights by bookmarking Rutgers On SI .