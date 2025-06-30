Rutgers Scarlet Knights Make Early Offer For Intriguing 2028 Prospect
As the Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue their journey throughout the 2026 recruiting trail, head coach Greg Schiano made a quick pitstop in the 2028 recruiting class last week.
Last week, 2028 athlete and in-state prospect Anthony Lopez announced on social media that he received an offer from Schiano and the Scarlet Knights after competing in the program's 7-on-7 event.
As a freshman at Paramus Catholic High School, Lopez was able to log quality time at the varsity level on both sides of the ball, tallying six receptions for 84 yards while recording 36 tackles and one interception on defense. Lopez has already demonstrated his ball tracking ability as a wide receiver and defensive back, which is paired with his smooth route-running and stickiness in coverage.
Lopez also showed his gratitude for the weekend at bRutgers, stating in a social media post that he "can't wait to get back down [to Rutgers] and continue bonding."
Despite Schiano's early efforts for the young talent, Lopez already holds offers from multiple power four schools, including Michigan State, Boston College and West Virginia. However, the Scarlet Knights' coaching staff has already offered a slew of 2028 recruits, with nine of the prospects being from the state of New Jersey. The most prominent name from the group is quarterback Lukas Prock from Princeton, NJ. The rising sophomore holds offers from Ohio State, Syracuse and Boston College.
Read More Rutgers Scarlet Knights Coverage Here
MORE: Rutgers Scarlet Knights Co-Defensive Coordinator Salaries Have Been Released
MORE: Rutgers Baseball Adds New Jersey Native Infielder in Transfer Portal
MORE: Dylan Harper Makes Rutgers Basketball History in NBA Draft
MORE: How Utah Jazz Lineup Might Look with Addition of Ace Bailey