Rutgers Scarlet Knights Make Early Offer For Intriguing 2028 Prospect

Just wanna Thank @GregSchiano and all of the Staff for a fantastic Weekend at @RFootball the Hospitality was top Notch. Can’t wait to get back down there and continue bonding . Thanks again @Sealethedeal__ @CoachSparber @coachdavidrowe @_VicHall #Changethescript #AJ7 @Greg_Russo… pic.twitter.com/5kQTKtBPR3