Rutgers Starting Offensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal

Rutgers offensive lineman Taj White is entering the transfer portal, marking a notable shift for the Scarlet Knights’ offensive front as they head into the offseason. A versatile depth piece with developmental upside, White’s decision adds another wrinkle to Rutgers’ roster management as programs nationwide begin evaluating available linemen.

The 6‑foot‑5, 328‑pound offensive lineman brings significant experience to the table, having made 20 career starts and logged more than 730 snaps. A three‑time All‑Academic Big Ten selection, he pairs on‑field reliability with proven excellence in the classroom.

The 2025 season proved challenging for White. Despite helping pave the way for a 1,000‑yard rusher in Antwan Raymond and a 3,000‑yard passer in Athan Kaliakmanis, he struggled in pass protection, allowing a team‑high four sacks and 15 pressures. According to Pro Football Focus, his blocking grades ranked as the second lowest on the Rutgers offensive line, underscoring an up‑and‑down year amid otherwise strong production from the offense.

In 2024, White appeared in 12 games and made nine starts across the offensive line, splitting time between left guard (five starts) and right tackle (four starts). He earned Academic All‑Big Ten honors for the second time and was rated the No. 18 offensive tackle in the conference by Pro Football Focus.

As part of a unit that landed on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll, he helped power an offense that averaged 28.9 points per game, the program’s best mark since 2008, and totaled 4,975 yards, the fourth‑highest single‑season output in school history. Rutgers also ranked third in the Big Ten with 175.3 rushing yards per game, allowed two or fewer sacks in nine contests (including five with none), converted 44 percent on third down for its best rate of the Big Ten era, and finished No. 21 nationally by surrendering just 4.38 tackles for loss per game.

As a sophomore in 2023, he appeared in 11 games and contributed to several of Rutgers’ strongest offensive performances of the year. He helped pave the way for 276 rushing yards at Indiana, 436 total yards against Wagner, and a sack‑free, 256‑yard rushing effort in the win over Virginia Tech. He also aided a 254‑yard ground performance versus Temple and made his collegiate debut in the season‑opening victory over Northwestern. In 2022, he spent his freshman season developing within the program and did not see game action.

Before arriving at Rutgers, he was an intriguing offensive tackle prospect, rated an 86 overall by 247Sports and ranked the No. 90 offensive tackle nationally. Coming out of New Jersey, he also checked in as the state’s No. 18 player, giving him a solid recruiting profile as he transitioned to the college level.

White now enters the portal as a veteran lineman with multi‑position experience, proven durability, and a track record of contributing to productive offenses. While his 2025 season had its challenges, his size, versatility, and starting experience across multiple spots give him clear developmental upside for a program looking to bolster depth or add a plug‑and‑play option.

With the right fit and coaching, he has the tools to become a reliable contributor in a new system and provide immediate value to an offensive line room seeking experience and physicality.

