Watch: Rutgers Football Receivers Coach Dave Brock Talks Spring Ball

Optimism abounds with Ian Strong, K.J. Duff and a talented group of receivers.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receivers coach Dave Brock against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dave Brock spoke to the media after spring practice this past week about the state of Rutgers' wide receivers room. The Moorestown, NJ native enters his third season on the banks during Schiano 2.0, hoping to build upon a successful 2024 season in which the Knights averaged 28.9 points per game, their most as members of the Big Ten.

Rutgers returns the productive duo of junior Ian Strong and sophomore K.J. Duff. Explosive North Texas transfer DT Sheffield looks to replace the production of grad transfer Dymere Miller, who snagged 59 catches for 757 yards last season.

On Ian Strong, who will not participate in practice this spring, Brock said, "Ian is an elite worker. He's an elite person. And again, I think his ceiling is limitless. Once he gets back and we're rocking and rolling, he's phenomenal in meetings. He's really, really good with the young players and the new players."

On spring practice, Brock said, "It's really all about development. You get opportunities to help the players develop. You get opportunities to help them try to take their game from one place to the next. It's kind of cyclical. We're in a phase now where we're on the field and practicing, and you can really see the growth versus other players, and we still have multiple phases to go where there will be unbelievable growth."

On the incoming freshmen, Brock said, "I'll say this: I think they have the ability to do the things that guys in the past have done. Some of it is opportunity, and I think those guys are working. I can't wait to get them through this cycle."

On coach John McNulty re-joining Schiano's staff: "Nobody's more fortunate in the program than me, you know, with what coach Schiano has been able to provide me from a standpoint of someone who is able to coach the receivers with me."

Rutgers wraps up spring with the annual Scarlet-White game on Saturday, April 26th, at 2pm. televised live on the Big Ten Network.

JOHN CATAPANO

John Catapano graduated from Rutgers in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, covering the women’s field hockey and soccer teams for the campus paper, The Daily Targum. After college, he moved to Los Angeles, got a job at Walt Disney Television, and has worked in media ever since. John currently works with the Wasserman Media Group in their Brooklyn, NY office, collaborating with brands, influencers, and athletes across the globe. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and Catapano began working remotely, he resumed writing by contributing to a Rutgers fan blog. He covered various sports, highlighted human interest stories, and focused on topics that Scarlet Nation wanted to discuss. It’s never easy being a Rutgers fan, but with over 500,000 alumni living worldwide and a passionate fanbase, covering the Scarlet Knights is always engaging.

