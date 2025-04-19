Watch: Rutgers Football Receivers Coach Dave Brock Talks Spring Ball
Dave Brock spoke to the media after spring practice this past week about the state of Rutgers' wide receivers room. The Moorestown, NJ native enters his third season on the banks during Schiano 2.0, hoping to build upon a successful 2024 season in which the Knights averaged 28.9 points per game, their most as members of the Big Ten.
Rutgers returns the productive duo of junior Ian Strong and sophomore K.J. Duff. Explosive North Texas transfer DT Sheffield looks to replace the production of grad transfer Dymere Miller, who snagged 59 catches for 757 yards last season.
On Ian Strong, who will not participate in practice this spring, Brock said, "Ian is an elite worker. He's an elite person. And again, I think his ceiling is limitless. Once he gets back and we're rocking and rolling, he's phenomenal in meetings. He's really, really good with the young players and the new players."
On spring practice, Brock said, "It's really all about development. You get opportunities to help the players develop. You get opportunities to help them try to take their game from one place to the next. It's kind of cyclical. We're in a phase now where we're on the field and practicing, and you can really see the growth versus other players, and we still have multiple phases to go where there will be unbelievable growth."
On the incoming freshmen, Brock said, "I'll say this: I think they have the ability to do the things that guys in the past have done. Some of it is opportunity, and I think those guys are working. I can't wait to get them through this cycle."
On coach John McNulty re-joining Schiano's staff: "Nobody's more fortunate in the program than me, you know, with what coach Schiano has been able to provide me from a standpoint of someone who is able to coach the receivers with me."
Rutgers wraps up spring with the annual Scarlet-White game on Saturday, April 26th, at 2pm. televised live on the Big Ten Network.
