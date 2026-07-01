Why Rutgers Stood Above the Rest?

KJ Duff received a lot of attention from recruitment teams at other schools. However, what made Rutgers stand out from the rest was their plan to focus on Duff’s personal development rather than just his great attributes. Duff explained that although other schools had big facilities such as large locker rooms and stadiums, what really mattered to him was that Rutgers focused on his development as a player, and that’s exactly what Rutgers did.

"Whenever people ask me why Rutgers, one thing that comes to my mind is just the legacy I wanted to leave here," Duff said.

The wideout went on to explain that as he looked for a college team, he was seeking one that would develop him throughout his time there. Duff felt that in high school, he wasn’t fully developed as an athlete, and now in college, he is searching for that help.

"In high school, I was really looking to be developed… Every team is going to have a nice locker room. Every team is going to have a big stadium. So you've got to kind of weed all of that out and figure out what's important to you."

Duff and his family felt that Rutgers had a genuine coaching staff. In the Hometown Hero documentary, Duff’s mother said that “The coaching staff at Rutgers is a genuine group of people” and that “At all of the visits to Rutgers, their conversations were never just about football. Their conversations were about life in general, and it showed that they cared about Duff’s well-being.”

A Foundation Built at Home

Rutgers Scarlet Knights’ star receiver K.J. Duff Jr. was active in the local youth football and baseball leagues in his hometown. Duff can recall playing football and baseball in a local park as a youth. As he got older, Duff played for St. Anthony’s High School in Long Island, New York, leading the team to their first state championship in school history. Coaches from Duff’s past praised his natural athletic ability, but more so his leadership and the way he is a role model on and off the field.

The receiver has been able to make these incredible one-handed catches since he was a kid. As a matter of fact, one of his one-handed catches from his youth went viral, and Nike made a commercial out of it in their 2018 "Dream Crazy" commercial. Duff continued to make these incredible catches at the high school level as well. Duff made a one-handed catch in a game where his team won its first state championship in school history.

Film Study Behind the Highlights

Duff also explains how his spectacular catches are not the root of his great football skills. He goes into detail about the fine details of the game that he studies in film to become an even better player.

"Going from great to elite is the finest of fine details… and that’s what I’ve been doing in the off season. I can’t tell you how many times I watch my targets from last year, just trying to see any little detail I can pick up because I believe the small details will lead to everything."

The attention to detail in his training is what has allowed Duff to improve from being a great football player to an elite football player. The attention to detail that he showcases throughout the documentary on his training is impressive. The former coaches of Duff, as well as his family, could rarely get him to do anything outside of football because he was already so dedicated to his training and to becoming the best football player he could be.

From Great to Elite

Rutgers’ Hometown Hero enters the 2026 season off of an incredible 2025 season in which he became one of the top wide receivers in the country. Duff was named 2nd-team All-Big Ten and to the 2026 Preseason All-America team, earning honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Athlon Sports for the 2026 campaign. Duff and the Scarlet Knights look to have one of the top offenses in the conference once again in the 2026 season.

What It Means for Rutgers in 2026

Throughout the 2026 season, the Hometown Hero documentary will continue to solidify why Rutgers fans should be putting their faith in Duff as one of the faces of the program. For fans who don’t get to read about his work in the offseason or watch his highlight reel from last season, the documentary portrays a young man that cares deeply about building strong relationships, going through and providing the best amount of work for his own personal development, and spending the time and hard work that is required to continuously prepare for his next day of practice at the highest level. The documentary showcases a player who embodies the Scarlet Knights’ way of life off the field and is ready to lead a Rutgers offense With some of the greatest talent in the country, it is expected to be one of the top offenses in the Big Ten Conference.