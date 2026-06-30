WVU RB Cam Cook Named Walter Camp Preseason All-American

One of the best running backs in all of country football? He resides in Morgantown.

On Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia senior running back Cam Cook was named a Preseason Second Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Cook comes to Morgantown after making a name for himself at Jacksonville State, where he finally had the opportunity to be "the guy." He rushed for...wait for it... 1,659 yards and 16 touchdowns last year on 295 attempts. 92 of those carries moved the chains, while 24 of them went for at least 15 yards.

The 5'9", 202-pounder plays much bigger than his frame would indicate, constantly breaking through tackles and falling forward.

Arguably the most impressive stat I've seen this offseason of any new Mountaineer is his 1,142 yards AFTER CONTACT last season. That's what happens when you force an astounding 101 missed tackles. Only Ahmad Hardy (Missouri) had more yards after contact (1,181). North Texas' Caleb Hawkins and Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy were the only others to have over 1,000 in that statistical category.

Doing it at the Power Four level is a box he's already checked, too, having spent the first two years of his career at TCU. In a rather limited role with the Frogs, he totaled 518 yards and nine touchdowns.

Thanks to the NCAA moving to an age-based eligibility model, Cook should have two years remaining now instead of just one. However, with Cook already being highly regarded and on the radar of NFL scouts, the 2026 season may be the only one we see him in a Mountaineer uniform. Regardless of how long he's in Morgantown, he's going to make one heck of an impact in a short period of time.

Walter Camp Preseason All-America Second Team

WVU Athletics Communications

Quarterback: Julian Sayin (Ohio State)

Running Back: Cam Cook (West Virginia), Caleb Hawkins (Oklahoma State)

Wide Receiver: Cam Coleman (Texas), KJ Duff (Rutgers)

Tight End: Jamari Johnson (Oregon)

Offensive Line: Evan Tengesdahl (Cincinnati), Wendell Moe, Jr. (Tennessee), Jordan Seaton (LSU), Andrew Sprague (Michigan)

Center: Drew Bobo (Georgia)

Defensive Line: A’Mauri Washington (Oregon), Anthony Smith (Minnesota), David Stone (Oklahoma), John Henry Daley (Michigan)

Linebacker: Rolijah Hardy (Indiana), Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asu (Notre Dame), Isaiah Jones (Indiana)

Defensive Back: Bray Hubbard (Alabama), Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia), Marcus Ratcliffe (Texas A&M), Bryce Fitzgerald (Miami)

Placekicker: Lucas Carneiro (Ole Miss)

Punter: Evan Crenshaw (Troy)

Kick Returner: Chauncy Cobb (Arkansas State)