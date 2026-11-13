Nebraska vs. Rutgers Preview: Dave Feit Analyzes Huskers' Reset

Inside the Husker Program: Dave Feit's Big Ten Analysis

As the Nebraska Cornhuskers prepare to travel to Piscataway to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, both programs find themselves at critical midseason crossroads. To get a comprehensive inside look at Nebraska’s mindset, tactical shifts, and locker room dynamics, we turned to veteran analyst Dave Feit.

Feit, who began writing for HuskerMax in 2011 and serves as a primary columnist for Nebraska On SI, has covered the highs and lows of Husker football for over a decade. In this Q&A style breakdown, Feit offers candid perspective on Matt Rhule’s program, the midseason offensive coordinator change, defensive strengths under Rob Aurich, and what to expect on Saturday.

Program Turmoil & Urgency: Must-Win Territory in Piscataway

Given the turmoil in the Nebraska program, marked by a four-game losing streak and the recent firing of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, does Nebraska view this game against Rutgers as a prime opportunity for a win, or are they focused internally?

Dave Feit: The Huskers must be focused entirely on their own internal issues. Following a frustrating road loss at Illinois, Nebraska’s fourth consecutive defeat, head coach Matt Rhule relieved offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen of his duties and handed play-calling responsibilities to co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas.

The mood across the state of Nebraska has turned grim as the losing streak has mounted. However, sitting at 5–4 overall with a daunting closing stretch against Ohio State and at Iowa, Nebraska treats this matchup in Piscataway as an absolute must-win. Securing a sixth victory is essential not only for bowl eligibility but also to stabilize the program and maintain momentum under Rhule.

Unit Rankings: Defense Dominates, Offense Lags Behind

How do you rank Nebraska’s three phases, offense, defense, and special teams, from best to worst? Where do they excel, and where do they struggle?

Dave Feit: The defense is easily the strongest phase of this football team. First-year defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, who recently agreed to a contract extension, has spearheaded a true "Blackshirt" revival. The defensive unit plays with high energy, defends both the run and pass effectively, and excels at getting off the field on third down to keep Nebraska competitive.

By contrast, the offense ranks as the worst unit. While Nebraska can move the ball between the 20s, averaging 377 total yards per game in Big Ten play, they have struggled severely to turn yards into points, averaging just 14.0 points per game during the four-game losing streak. Special teams sits in the middle: the punt team is above average, but kicking has been turbulent after starter Kyle Cunanan was benched following a 4-of-9 field goal stretch (1-of-6 over 35 yards), while replacement John Hohl has gone 1-of-3.

Penalties and Late Defensive Fatigue

What have been the primary points of failure during Nebraska's four-game losing streak?

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Dave Feit: Self-inflicted errors have repeatedly derailed potential scoring drives. Nebraska averages 70.8 penalty yards per game, with many penalties stemming from basic operational mistakes such as pre-snap alignment errors and false starts.

Furthermore, because the offense frequently stalls, the defense is forced to absorb excessive snap counts. While the Blackshirt defense plays at an elite level for long stretches, wearing down in the fourth quarter has led to back-breaking late touchdowns against Indiana, Oregon, and Washington. In the Illinois loss, operational penalties and offensive inefficiencies combined with defensive struggles to seal another defeat.

Playmakers to Watch for the Cornhuskers

Which individual players are most capable of stepping up to lead Nebraska to a win?

Dave Feit: Three core players dictate Nebraska's ceiling:

Anthony Colandrea (QB): Colandrea is the catalyst of the offense. Beyond his passing ability, his capacity to extend plays and gain yards with his feet is critical for creating off-schedule conversions.

Colandrea is the catalyst of the offense. Beyond his passing ability, his capacity to extend plays and gain yards with his feet is critical for creating off-schedule conversions. Jamal Rule (RB): The impressive freshman running back has battled injuries while sharing reps in a committee. If healthy and featured heavily by new play-caller Glenn Thomas, Rule has the talent to break out for a 100-yard rushing performance.

The impressive freshman running back has battled injuries while sharing reps in a committee. If healthy and featured heavily by new play-caller Glenn Thomas, Rule has the talent to break out for a 100-yard rushing performance. Donovan Jones (Nickelback): On defense, Jones has been a consistent playmaker across the secondary, capable of turning the momentum with a timely takeaway or tackle for loss.

Coaching Security & Program Trajectory

Rutgers recently announced that Greg Schiano will return for 2027. Will Nebraska make a similar public commitment to Matt Rhule?

Dave Feit: While no official statement has been issued, all indicators suggest Matt Rhule will return for the 2027 season. Rhule signed a lucrative contract extension last year featuring a buyout exceeding $60 million, a substantial figure as the university embarks on a major renovation of Memorial Stadium. However, should Nebraska stumble against Rutgers in Piscataway, fan dissatisfaction will reach a fever pitch, making the final stretch unpredictable.

Prediction: A Gritty Defensive Battle

What is your final prediction for Saturday's matchup between Nebraska and Rutgers?

Dave Feit: Expect a classic defensive battle that fits the description of a hard-nosed Big Ten matchup. While Nebraska’s offense may continue to navigate growing pains under a new play-caller, the Blackshirt defense will carry the day. A defensive takeaway or non-offensive score could prove to be the deciding factor.

Final Score Prediction: Nebraska 21, Rutgers 14

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