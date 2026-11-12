Behind Enemy Lines: Nebraska-Rutgers Edition

On Saturday, Nebraska will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

If you’re like me, you probably do not know much about the 2026 Rutgers team. So, I found an expert to give me some insights on the team, the state of their program, and what to expect in the game.



Michael Cavallo covers the team for Rutgers Scarlet Knights On SI. His work can be found in numerous publications including FanSided, The Rutgers Wire, and The League Winners. He was gracious enough to share his insights and opinions.*



*One quick note – Michael sent his responses over before it was announced that star wide receiver KJ Duff underwent ankle surgery and will miss the rest of the season. As you might expect, Duff – a projected first-round pick – was a key part of Michael’s evaluation of Rutgers.

Dave Feit: Given the turmoil in the Nebraska program (the Huskers are on a four-game losing streak and just fired their offensive coordinator), does Rutgers view this game as a prime opportunity for a win - or are they more focused on their own issues?



Michael Cavallo: Rutgers is far too consumed by its own internal crisis to treat Nebraska’s turmoil as a simple baseline opportunity. With the team sitting at 2–7 overall (1–5 Big Ten) on a three-game losing skid, Rutgers Athletic Director Keli Zinn issued a public statement retaining head coach Greg Schiano for 2027 while explicitly calling this season's results "unacceptable."

While Nebraska (5–4) enters Piscataway in a slump, having fired offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen after scoring just 54 total points across four straight losses, Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers still open as double-digit betting favorites against the Scarlet Knights.

DF: Rank Rutgers’ three units (offense, defense, and special teams) from best to worst. What do they do well, and where do they struggle?



MC: Phase rankings: 1) Offense, 2) Special Teams, 3) Defense.

Offense is the best phase.

What They Do Well: The offense ranks 87th nationally, averaging 27.8 points and 376.6 total yards per game. Running back Antwan Raymond (789 rushing yards, 5.3 YPC, 6 TDs) provides physical, violent running behind an improved offensive line, while quarterback Dylan Lonergan feeds star wideout KJ Duff (774 receiving yards, 9 TDs).

Where They Struggle: Ball security has been an issue, conceding 10+ turnovers across multi-game stretches and stalling in critical third-down situations.

Special Teams is in the middle.

What They Do Well: Long a hallmark of Schiano's program (66 non-offensive touchdowns and 76 blocked kicks in his career), Rutgers remains solid in field positioning and punt coverage.

Where They Struggle: Inability to manufacture dynamic return touchdowns in tight Big Ten games.

Defense is the worst phase.

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What They Do Well: Defensive tackles Sekou Kromah (8.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks) and Rondo Porter generate occasional penetration.

Where They Struggle: Under first-year defensive coordinator Travis Johansen, the defense ranks 121st nationally, surrendering 32.6 points and 418.0 yards per game (including 194.4 rushing yards per game at 5.5 yards per carry).

DF: What have been the common points of failure in Rutgers' losses?



MC: Common points of failure in Rutgers' losses include:

Defensive Collapses: Four of Rutgers' seven losses have come by 16+ points (UMass, Indiana, Northwestern, Wisconsin), driven by secondary busts and poor run fits. The Knights frequently keep games close at halftime before fading in the third and fourth quarters (e.g., getting outscored 18–0 in the second half against Wisconsin). Turnover Margins: Offense-driven giveaways have consistently handed short fields to opposing Big Ten offenses.

DF: Which players are most likely to star in a Rutgers win?



MC:

KJ Duff (WR): The AP Preseason All-American wideout is Rutgers’ premier playmaker. A multi-touchdown game from Duff is mandatory for Rutgers to hang around. (Dave here: As mentioned above, Michael sent this answer before learning of Duff’s season-ending surgery)

Antwan Raymond (RB): Must control the clock and keep Nebraska's defense honest with 100+ yards on the ground.

Sekou Kromah (DT): Needs to disrupt interim play-caller Glenn Thomas' script by penetrating Nebraska’s interior offensive line.

DF: Greg Schiano hasn't been able to re-create the successes from his first stint at Rutgers. Why is that, and how does that affect how Scarlet Knights fans view his legacy?



MC: During Schiano's first stint (2001–2011) in the Big East, Rutgers out-bulled regional opponents with physical defense and discipline. In the modernized, expanded Big Ten, the depth gap, portal attrition, and financial investments across the conference make sustained winning drastically harder.



As Rutgers' winningest coach (101 victories), Schiano holds lifetime goodwill. However, back-to-back losing seasons and a 25–34 record over his last five years have tested fan patience, making his retention for 2027 a pivotal crossroad.

DF: What is your prediction for the game?



MC: Nebraska 27, Rutgers 17



Even with Glenn Thomas stepping in as interim play-caller for Nebraska, Rutgers' 128th-ranked defense will allow the Huskers enough explosive rushing plays to break out of their scoring slump, while Nebraska's defense stifles Rutgers late.

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