Big Man on Campus: Rutgers Football Hosting Quarterback Xavier Stearn and Other Top Targets This Weekend
It's a big weekend in Piscataway as Rutgers hosts twenty-one players on campus. The list includes already committed offensive lineman Donovan Johnson (NC), defensive back Brandon Murray (VA), and safety Sebastian Cruz (FL).
Philly quarterback Xavier Stearn will also be on campus. He has wowed coaches and fans on the high school field, displaying a cannon for an arm and poise in the pocket, but it's likely his leadership and work ethic that put him high on coach Schiano's radar. With the decommittment of Gavin Sidwar (LaSalle, PA) last fall, fans can bet the Rutgers staff will work hard this weekend to land a commitment from Stearn by Sunday night.
The 6'5, 200-pound QB from Philadelphia spoke with Richie O'Leary of The Knight Report after recently working out in front of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and the Rutgers coaches.
"Coach Ciarrocca and I had an on and off the field relationship for about a year now. He came and watched me last summer and then returned this past week. Last Saturday he called me and set up a call with coach Schiano. Later that evening on the phone with coach Schiano, we had a great conversation and he offered me," Stearn said.
"I feel like my official visit will be another part of my recruitment with them, too, especially for my family. It'll be a great opportunity to learn some more about what they do offensively."
As fans know, once a recruit starts talking about what his family thinks, there's a strong chance Rutgers will be firmly in the mix to land that commitment, under Schiano's family-first culture.
Other Key Undecided Visitors On Campus This Weekend
- 4-Star DE Carter Gooden: Played high school ball at the Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, but hails from Ontario, Canada, where he played youth ball with the Hamilton Jr. Tigercats. As fans are well aware, head coach Schiano and staff have done particularly well recruiting players north of the border, including current stars Dariel Djabombe and running back Antwan Raymond.
- 3-Star TE Brady Owens: It's an understatement to say recruiting high-caliber tight-ends has been a challenge for Rutgers in recent memory. Owens, the 6'5, 230-pound top-ranked TE in Virginia's class of 2026, has already built a strong relationship with Rutgers.
- 4-Star OT Kai Pritchard (Toms River, NJ)
- 4-Star OL Jared Smith (Stockbridge, GA)
- 4-Star OT Tyler Duell (West Chester, PA)
- 4-Star Edge Tyson Harley (Washington DC)
When the weekend activities wrap on campus Sunday, fans can expect a handful of new commitment announcements, including a couple from the short list above.
