Former Rutgers 2026 Commit Projected to Land With Big 10 School
Just two days after decommitting from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 2026 three-star linebacker Adam Shaw may have found his new home.
According to 247Sports Staff Projections and Michigan State Insider Justin Thind, Shaw is projected to follow in his dad's footsteps and commit to the Michigan State Spartans.
Shaw is the son of former All-American lineman Steve Shaw and Spartans' Field Hockey legend Angela Shaw, which makes sense why the New Jersey native would eventually commit to Michigan State. Spartans' head coach Jonathan Smith made a late push for the young prospect, as Shaw received his offer from the program on May 22.
Despite the loss of Shaw, Rutgers' head coach Greg Schiano still possesses a top-10 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. The group is led by multiple four-star commits, such as wide receiver Dyzier Carter and offensive lineman Jared Smith. In addition to four different four-star commits, Schiano's class features a total of 22 commits, which is the second most out of the top ten schools, trailing behind USC.
However, the decommittment of Shaw does mean that the Scarlet Knights are down to one linebacker in the 2026 class with three-star Joey Kopec. With this in mind, fans should turn their attention to three-star linebacker Tyson Harley. The Washington, DC native holds multiple power four offers and took his official visit to Rutgers on May 30.
