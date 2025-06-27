Rutgers Scarlet Knights Lose 2026 Four-Star Target to Tennessee on Friday
With the Rutgers Scarlet Knights' recruiting efforts in full swing this summer, the program was unable to land a top defensive prospect before the end of the month.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday that 2026 three-star EDGE Kedric Golston II has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over Rutgers and multiple power four schools.
As a top-15 recruit in the state of Virginia and the No. 44 EDGE in the 2026 class, Golston was one of 22 players that took an official visit to Rutgers on May 30. But his commitment to head coach Josh Heupel and Tennessee should come as no surprise to Scarlet Knight fans, as he took multiple unofficial visits and an official visit Jun. 6 to the Volunteers.
Despite head coach Greg Schiano missing out on a talented prospect like Golston, Rutgers still has an opportunity to land an addition EDGE rusher in the 2026 class alongside three-star commit Rinaldo Callaway. One name to keep an eye on is three-star Darryl Rivers, who has also been targeted by Tennessee. But with the commitment of Golston, this could lead to the Georgia product being an open option for the Scarlet Knights.
Schiano has done a terrific job so far in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as his class remains a consensus top-25 group amongst all FBS schools. Led by wide receiver Dyzier Carter, the group contains four different four-star commits, including offensive lineman Jared Smith, athlete Wydeek Collier and safety Chris Hewitt Jr.
