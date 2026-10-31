Rutgers Football's Next Coach? 5 Names to Watch if Schiano Departs

The idea of Rutgers moving on from Greg Schiano once seemed impossible. After all, Schiano resurrected the program twice, first during his historic run from 2001-11 and again after returning in 2020 to stabilize a Scarlet Knights program that had fallen apart in the years following his departure. But college football is a results-driven business, and if Rutgers continues to struggle to gain traction in the expanded Big Ten, difficult conversations could eventually emerge.

So what are the chances Rutgers actually parts ways with Schiano?

How Likely Is a Rutgers-Schiano Split?

Despite a disastrous 2026 season that included a shocking opening-week loss to FCS opponent UMass and a 2-5 start capped by a lopsided defeat to Northwestern, an immediate split between Rutgers and Schiano remains highly unlikely. While on-field struggles, a disappointing transfer portal strategy, and mounting criticism from fans, media members, and college football insiders have fueled speculation about Schiano's future, the reality is that Rutgers faces enormous financial obstacles to making a coaching change.

Firing Schiano without cause would reportedly cost the university between $17.3 million and $18.5 million in buyout obligations, and that figure does not include the contracts of assistant coaches. Rutgers is already operating under significant financial strain, posting a reported $78 million athletic department deficit in the 2024-25 fiscal year. When factoring in assistant coaching buyouts, the cost of hiring a new staff, and bringing compensation packages in line with Big Ten market rates, a complete coaching transition could exceed $40 million.

Although Athletic Director Keli Zinn and university leadership undoubtedly expect greater competitiveness within the modern Big Ten landscape, the financial realities make a coaching change difficult to justify in the short term. As a result, while Schiano may be facing increased pressure and legitimate questions about the program's direction, Rutgers is far more likely to seek improvement under its longtime head coach than absorb the massive financial burden required to move on from him immediately.

If Rutgers were forced to conduct a coaching search, several intriguing options would likely emerge.

Brian Kelly

If Rutgers wanted to make a splash, Brian Kelly would immediately become one of the biggest names available. The former Notre Dame and LSU head coach has won at virtually every stop of his career and possesses decades of Power Four experience.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kelly would bring instant credibility, national recruiting connections, and a proven track record of building winning programs. The challenge, of course, would be financial. Rutgers would likely face stiff competition and would need to commit significant resources to lure a coach of Kelly's stature.

Still, if the Scarlet Knights decided they wanted a veteran capable of generating national headlines, few candidates would match Kelly's resume.

Jason Eck

Jason Eck has become one of the hottest names outside the Power Four ranks. The New Mexico head coach has earned praise for his ability to develop talent and build winning cultures despite limited resources.

For Rutgers, Eck would represent a younger, ascending option rather than an established national name. His success at smaller programs suggests he understands how to maximize rosters and compete against better-funded opponents.

The risk is obvious. Making the leap from the Mountain West Conference to the Big Ten is a massive challenge. In an era when athletic departments increasingly seek rising stars, Eck would warrant serious consideration.

Fran Brown

Among realistic candidates, Fran Brown may be the most intriguing.

Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown reacts to a call during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Syracuse head coach has deep recruiting ties throughout New Jersey and the Northeast. Before becoming a head coach, Brown built a reputation as one of the nation's top recruiters while helping assemble highly ranked classes at several major programs.

Perhaps more importantly, Brown understands the recruiting battles that define Rutgers football. Keeping elite New Jersey prospects home has always been critical to the Scarlet Knights' success, and Brown's relationships throughout the region could immediately strengthen those efforts.

His energy, recruiting prowess, and regional familiarity make him an especially attractive candidate if Rutgers wants a coach who can connect with local high schools and energize the fan base.

Joe Harasymiak

Joe Harasymiak is a name that may not generate as many headlines, but he checks several important boxes.

The veteran assistant has extensive Northeast ties and understands the region's football landscape. His defensive background could appeal to a Rutgers administration looking to maintain the physical identity Schiano emphasized during his tenure.

Harasymiak would likely be viewed as a culture-building hire rather than a blockbuster acquisition. While he may not possess the star power of some other candidates, his familiarity with the area and coaching reputation could make him a strong under-the-radar option.

Dana Holgorsen

If Rutgers decided to prioritize offensive innovation, Dana Holgorsen would be difficult to ignore.

Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Ohio Bobcats at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holgorsen has spent years building explosive offenses and has extensive head coaching experience. In a conference where offensive firepower is increasingly necessary to compete, his expertise could provide a different direction from the defense-first approach Rutgers has traditionally embraced.

His experience managing major programs and developing quarterbacks would make him an attractive candidate for an athletic department seeking immediate offensive improvement.

Who Should Be Rutgers' Top Choice?

If Rutgers unexpectedly entered the market, Fran Brown would likely emerge as the ideal candidate.

While Brian Kelly possesses the strongest resume, Brown offers a combination of upside, recruiting ability, regional credibility, and long-term potential that arguably makes him the best overall fit. Rutgers' path to sustained success has always started with winning New Jersey recruiting battles, and few coaches are better positioned to do that than Brown.

His understanding of the Northeast landscape, combined with his ability to attract talent and generate excitement, makes him a candidate capable of elevating the program beyond simply chasing bowl eligibility.

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