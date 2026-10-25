The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly: Antwan Raymond Shines as Rutgers Implodes vs. Northwestern

A lethal combination of an early quarterback injury, passing game paralysis, and sustained defensive breakdowns handed the Rutgers Scarlet Knights a punishing 42-14 defeat against No. 24 Northwestern on Saturday afternoon at Northwestern's lakefront stadium. With the loss, Rutgers falls to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play, while the Wildcats climb to 6-1 (3-1 Big Ten).

The afternoon unravelled almost immediately for head coach Greg Schiano’s squad when starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan was knocked out of the contest on the team's third offensive play. Forced into structural panic, the Scarlet Knights could generate no air threat against Northwestern’s disguised coverage shells. Yet amid the chaos and defensive erosion, running back Antwan Raymond delivered a spectacular silver lining, powering a heavy ground attack that provided Rutgers with its sole source of offensive vitality.

The Silver Lining: Antwan Raymond's Standout Performance

While Northwestern systematically built its lead, Raymond offered a blueprint for how Rutgers might construct an offensive identity moving forward. The junior back gashed the Wildcats' front seven for 150 yards on 18 carries, headlined by a jaw-dropping 46-yard touchdown sprint late in the third quarter.

Raymond’s breakout run provided crucial mathematical context to a game that was rapidly slipping away. Northwestern had systematically built a 21-3 cushion in the first quarter behind Aidan Chiles' arm and legs, answered only by a 43-yard Dane Pizzaro field goal for Rutgers. After Northwestern extended the lead to 28-3 in the second quarter, Pizzaro drilled a 35-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to make it 28-6.

Raymond’s third-quarter touchdown burst cut the margin to 28-12, and relief quarterback Sean Ashenfelder punched in a two-point conversion run to trim the deficit to 28-14, briefly breathing life into the Rutgers sideline. Behind Raymond and a physical interior push, Rutgers accumulated 244 team rushing yards against a formidable Northwestern defense.

"I don't know if he's 100 percent, but it felt like him," Schiano reflected postgame regarding Raymond. "It felt like he was back to running the way he runs, and that's going to be critical because we're going to need him."

Quarterback Chaos & Offensive Stagnation

Rutgers' offensive efficiency on the ground stood in sharp contrast to the complete stagnation of its passing attack after Lonergan exited with an injury. The early departure of the veteran signal-caller created a ripple effect throughout the offense, forcing junior AJ Surace into action. Surace struggled to find a rhythm against Northwestern's relentless pressure, completing just 7 of 18 passes for 64 yards and an interception before being pulled early in the second half.

With the offense unable to generate any momentum through the air, Rutgers turned to Ashenfelder in hopes of sparking a comeback, despite the fact that he had received few meaningful practice reps leading up to the game. The constant quarterback shuffle only compounded the Scarlet Knights' offensive issues, allowing Northwestern to load the box and focus on containing the run whenever possible.

Schiano provided a candid look into the structural dilemma crippling his quarterback room, citing a "compound effect" rooted in training camp. Rutgers ran an open competition late into August, practice reps were split 50/50. When Lonergan won the job and subsequently missed time with two separate injuries, available practice reps upon his return had to be funneled toward catching the starter up, leaving backups like Surace and Ashenfelder starved for quality snaps.

"It's hard when your backup doesn't get a lot of practice reps," Schiano explained. "When you've got to get your starter caught up... the other guys suffer." Schiano took full responsibility for the offensive collapse, stating, "I have to coach better... everything falls on me." He explicitly refused to write off Surace’s long-term trajectory after one situational breakdown, pointing to the culture of his five-man QB room.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at New Ryan Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond the signal-callers, protection collapsed frequently under Northwestern’s blitz packages, and the Wildcats successfully eliminated top wideout KJ Duff by double-covering him all afternoon, restricting him to 3 receptions for 33 yards.

Defensive Breakdowns: Third Downs and Tackling Woes

While Rutgers struggled to throw, Northwestern executed with surgical precision, racking up 502 total yards and 26 first downs. Chiles staged a masterclass, accounting for five total touchdowns (19-of-25 for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns passes to Griffin Wilde, Alex Honig, and Drew Wagner, alongside scoring runs of 1 and 37 yards). Wilde caught 9 passes for 133 yards, while tailback Caleb Komolafe mirrored Raymond’s day with 13 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Schiano pointed to two critical defensive breakdowns that ultimately swung the game in Northwestern's favor. First, Rutgers struggled mightily to get off the field on third down, allowing the Wildcats to convert 9 of their 13 opportunities just one week after holding an opponent to 4-of-13. Those sustained drives helped Northwestern control the clock for more than 33 minutes, compared to Rutgers' 26:45, gradually wearing down the Scarlet Knights' defense before the Wildcats pulled away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Schiano was equally frustrated by his team's tackling, criticizing repeated failures in the open field as defensive backs and linebackers missed opportunities to wrap up Northwestern's playmakers and prevent additional yardage after contact.

Facing a critical juncture in their Big Ten slate, the Scarlet Knights must head back to Piscataway to resolve their quarterback rep distribution, refine open-field tackling, and build an offensive plan around Raymond’s resurgence before taking the field next week.

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