How to watch, stream San Diego State at UNLV men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
San Diego State is back on the road Tuesday night in a familiar spot. The Aztecs are taking on UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, home of next week’s Mountain West Conference tournament.
San Diego State survived a road test against Wyoming on Saturday, escaping with a 72-69 victory against the Cowboys. The Aztecs shot 50 percent from the field and knocked down nine three-pointers but were outrebounded by 16 and missed 13 free throws to keep Wyoming in the game.
The Aztecs are one of five teams separated by two games or less atop the Mountain West regular season standings. San Diego State sits in a tie for fourth with Boise State but swept both games from the Broncos this year, becoming the only team to win in Boise this season.
The five teams have locked up byes to the quarterfinal round of next week’s conference tournament but still have seeding to play for during the final week of the regular season. New Mexico is closing in on their first regular season conference title in more than a decade while Boise State and Colorado State will play on Friday night while battling for their postseason lives.
San Diego State hosted UNLV at Viejas Arena in mid-January and lost to the Runnin’ Rebels 76-68. The Aztecs have won all five of their home games since while passing UNLV in the conference standings.
Miles Byrd and Nick Boyd combine for 37 points in that game while the Aztecs were outrebounded by five and turned the ball over 14 times. Forward Magoon Gwath, who is not expected to play on Tuesday, was riddled with foul trouble in that game. He played less than 12 minutes, attempting two shots before fouling out. UNLV got big contributions from their bench in that game, getting 25 points from Pape N’Diaye, Brooklyn Hicks and Jailen Bedford.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow San Diego State’s MWC matchup with UNLV.
San Diego State at UNLV TV channel, live stream, predictions
Who: San Diego State travels to UNLV for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 8 p.m. Pacific time | Tuesday, March 4
Where: Thomas & Mack Center | Las Vegas, Nevada
Live stream: Watch San Diego State at UNLV
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
ESPN BPI prediction: San Diego State has a 57.9 percent chance to win
Our prediction: San Diego State 65, UNLV 59
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our San Diego State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.