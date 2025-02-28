What San Diego State’s Miles Byrd and Jared Coleman-Jones said before matchup against Wyoming
Coming off Tuesday’s win over New Mexico, San Diego State sits in a tie for fourth place with Boise State in the Mountain West regular season standings. The Aztecs and Broncos, along with Utah State and Colorado State are all within reach of New Mexico heading into the final week of the season.
San Diego State will hit the road this weekend for a two-game trip that starts in Wyoming on Saturday and concludes with a game at UNLV on Tuesday. Playing without forward Magoon Gwath for the first full game this season, San Diego State got big contributions from Jared Coleman-Jones, Miles Heide and Pharoah Compton in Tuesday’s victory.
Point guard Nick Boyd led San Diego State in scoring for the fifth straight game while Miles Byrd regained his form from earlier in the season, stepping up on both sides of the ball. Byrd finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, three steals and a block, knocking down two of six three-point attempts.
Here’s what Byrd and Coleman-Jones said on Thursday before departing for Wyoming.
Miles Byrd
On how he felt on Tuesday night against New Mexico:
“It is just understanding that I’m playing 30-35 minutes a game. Games are going to come to me. There is no need to force anything, just play within the game. My teammates trust me, so be confident when I get the ball and take the shots that I’m confident with.”
On playing in the elevation at Wyoming:
“You definitely cannot go down 18 at Wyoming. The elevation is going to play a factor in that, so we have to be able to not get punched in the mouth early. We have to throw that first punch.”
Jared Coleman-Jones
On his on-court goals:
“I want to continue to play well. I’ll work on things that will help my team succeed. My biggest thing is being an adaptable player, being a two-way player, and being able to play and guard multiple positions on opposite ends of the court.”
On his large workload:
“It definitely takes a toll mentally and physically when you play heavy minutes all season. Having a deep team and the ability to delegate power and responsibility to different guys really helps later in the season and going into the Mountain West tournament.”
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our San Diego State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.