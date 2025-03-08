How to watch, stream San Diego State vs. Nevada men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
San Diego State will get another chance to strengthen their NCAA tournament resume on Saturday night, hosting Nevada in the finale of the 2024-25 regular season.
The Aztecs (20-8, 13-6), two years removed from playing in the national championship game, are looking for their fifth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. Following Tuesday’s loss at UNLV, San Diego State slid closer to the bubble as teams across the country jockey for position over the next week.
San Diego State will open the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday, earning a bye into the quarterfinal round. With a win on Saturday night, the Aztecs would pull into a tie in the conference standings with Boise State and would open the conference tournament against the Broncos on Thursday afternoon.
Point guard Nick Boyd has played his best for the Aztecs during the conference season as he settles in during his first season with San Diego State. Miles Byrd, San Diego State’s best player for much of this season, has shown signs of returning to his earlier form after an extended shooting slump during January and February.
The Aztecs continue to play without standout redshirt freshman Magoon Gwath following a knee injury in the early minutes of last month’s game at Utah State. The Aztecs have gotten strong contributions in Gwath’s absence from several players in the front court. Miles Heide has slid into the starting lineup next to Jared Coleman-Jones while Pharoah Compton has provided energy and athleticism off the bench.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently lists San Diego State as one of the last four teams in the tournament. He currently has the Aztecs slotted as an 11-seed, taking on Indiana in a first four game in Dayton, Ohio. The winner would head to Providence to take on six-seed Louisville.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow San Diego State’s MWC matchup with Nevada.
San Diego State vs. Nevada TV channel, live stream, predictions
Who: San Diego State hosts Nevada for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, March 8
Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego, California
Live stream: Watch San Diego State vs. Nevada
TV channel: Fox Sports 1
ESPN BPI prediction: San Diego State has a 72.9 percent chance to win
Our prediction: San Diego State 72, Nevada 60
