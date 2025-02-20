Mountain West basketball power rankings: Utah State, San Diego State chasing New Mexico
Following New Mexico’s loss at Boise State on Wednesday night, the Mountain West Conference regular season standings appear to still be up for grabs.
Two teams fighting to reach the Lobos, Utah State and San Diego State, will square off on Saturday night from Logan, Utah. The Aggies erased an 18-point deficit to beat the Aztecs in their first matchup and are looking to repeat as regular season conference champions.
Here is the latest edition of our Mountain West power rankings.
All times listed are Pacific Standard Time
1. New Mexico
Last result: 86-78 road loss at Boise State (Wednesday)
Season record: 22-5, 14-2
Analysis: New Mexico’s eight-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of Boise State last night. The Lobos battle at San Diego State next week will likely determine if they take the regular season Mountain West crown.
Up next: Tuesday at San Diego State, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1
2. Utah State
Last result: 105-57 home victory over San Jose State (Wednesday)
Season record: 23-4, 13-3
Analysis: Utah State has won seven of their past nine games with both losses against New Mexico in that stretch. The Aggies will look for a season sweep of San Diego State on Saturday before a trip to Boise next week.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network
3. San Diego State
Last result: 83-60 home victory over San Jose State (Tuesday)
Season record: 18-6, 11-4
Analysis: The Aztecs continue to improve their postseason positioning with seven wins in their last eight games. San Diego State’s chances on a regular season title likely hinge on their next two games against Utah State and New Mexico.
Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network
4. Boise State
Last result: 86-78 home victory over New Mexico (Wednesday)
Season record: 18-8, 10-5
Analysis: Boise State bounced back from Saturday’s loss at San Diego State by taking down New Mexico at home. The Broncos have won five of six games heading into the final five regular season games.
Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1
5. Colorado State
Last result: 79-71 home victory over Nevada (Tuesday)
Season record: 17-9, 11-4
Analysis: Colorado State has a favorable schedule over the next four games before closing out the year at Boise State. The Rams have won seven straight games at home since losing to New Mexico in December.
Up next: Saturday at UNLV, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
6. Nevada
Last result: 79-71 road loss at Colorado State (Tuesday)
Season record: 15-11, 7-8
Analysis: Nevada’s four-game winning streak was snapped with a loss at Colorado State earlier this week. With five games remaining including home dates against Boise State and New Mexico, the Wolfpack have an opportunity to create momentum before the league ascends on Las Vegas.
Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 3 p.m., FS1
7. UNLV
Last result: 52-51 road win at Fresno State (Saturday)
Season record: 14-12, 8-7
Analysis: UNLV has put together a three-game winning streak that followed a five-game losing streak. They’ll host Colorado State on Saturday, looking climb within two games of the Rams in the conference standings.
Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
8. Wyoming
Last result: 69-62 home victory over Air Force (Tuesday)
Season record: 12-15, 5-11
Analysis: Wyoming defended their home court on Tuesday, beating Air Force to end a four-game losing streak. They’ll look to break a tie with San Jose State when they host the Spartans on Saturday.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 1 p.m., Mountain West Network
9. San Jose State
Last result: 105-57 road loss at Utah State (Wednesday)
Season record: 12-16, 5-11
Analysis: The Spartans dropped their fourth straight game on Wednesday night, losing by 48 points at Utah State. They’ll use the final four games of the regular season to try and pass Wyoming for conference tournament seeding.
Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 1 p.m., Mountain West Network
10. Fresno State
Last result: 83-60 road loss at San Diego State (Tuesday)
Season record: 5-22, 1-15
Analysis: Fresno State will continue their road trip to Colorado, looking for a season sweep over the Falcons. Their lone win over the past two months came against Air Force in Fresno last month.
Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 12 p.m., Mountain West Network/Altitude Sports
11. Air Force
Last result: 69-62 road loss at Wyoming (Tuesday)
Season record: 3-23, 0-15
Analysis: Air Force’s best shot at a regular season conference victory is coming up on Saturday. They’ll be hosting Fresno State whose lone victory came against the Falcons in January.
Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 12 p.m., Mountain West Network
