Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State Aztecs vs. Fresno State Broncos MWC men's basketball

San Diego State is a sizeable favorite in Tuesday's matchup against Fresno State

Nov 27, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Nick Boyd (2) plays against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Nick Boyd (2) plays against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
San Diego State (17-6, 10-4) will host Fresno State (5-21, 1-14) in a Mountain West Conference game on Tuesday night at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

The Aztecs and Bulldogs appear headed in opposite directions as the regular season heads into the final few weeks. San Diego State has won six of seven games following Saturday’s dominant victory against Boise State. The Aztecs still have work to do, listed as one of the last four teams in the NCAA tournament according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi on Tuesday morning.

Fresno State, in year one under Vance Walberg, has won once since December 14. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 256 in the country according to the KenPom Rankings, have reached the NCAA tournament one time since 2001. The Bulldogs beat Air Force at home last month for their lone conference win to date and will get a chance for the season sweep of the Falcons on Saturday.

Notable trends:

  • The total has gone over in four of Fresno State’s last six games.
  • Fresno State has lost 10 straight games to San Diego State.
  • Fresno State has failed to cover the spread in eight of their last 10 games.
  • Fresno State has covered the spread in eight of their past nine road games against San Diego State.
  • San Diego State has failed to cover the spread in five of their past seven games.
  • The total has gone under in four of San Diego State’s past five games against Fresno State.
  • San Diego State has failed to cover the spread in 15 of their last 20 games played on Tuesday.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Betting Odds, TV Channel

Spread: San Diego State -19 (-110)

Over/Under: 140 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State (-4000), Fresno State (+1400)

Records against the spread: San Diego State (9-13), Fresno State (14-10-2)

Game time: Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

