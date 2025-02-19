NET Rankings update: San Diego State moves within top 50
San Diego State picked up their seventh win in their past eight games on Tuesday night, leading for all but 20 seconds in an 83-60 victory over Fresno State at Viejas Arena.
The Aztecs, still listed as one of the last four teams in the NCAA tournament according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi on Tuesday morning, will have two resume building opportunities over the next week. Sitting in a tie for third place in the Mountain West standings, San Diego State would like to lock up a top five spot, earning a first-round bye in Las Vegas for the conference tournament.
San Diego State comes in at No. 48 in the most recent NET Rankings. The rankings are used as a primary sorting tool to establish a team’s resume prior to the release of the brackets on Selection Sunday.
Despite a dominant win over Boise State on Saturday that wrapped up a season sweep of the Broncos, San Diego State remains one spot behind Boise State in the updated rankings. The Broncos have a 2-5 record against quad 1 teams this season whereas San Diego is 4-4 in quad 1 games.
New Mexico and Utah State, the two top-ranked teams in the Mountain West according to the NET Rankings, are each 3-1 against quad 1 competition this season.
San Diego State will make the trip to Logan, Utah this weekend for a matchup against the Aggies on Saturday night. Utah State shocked the Aztecs in the Mountain West opener earlier this season, erasing an 18-point deficit in San Diego to beat San Diego State, 67-66. It marked Utah State’s first road win over a ranked team since beating Utah in 1991.
San Diego State had dominated the series with Utah State for many seasons, winning 11 straight games at one point. The series has evened since then with San Diego State winning nine of the past 16 matchups.
Nick Boyd has continued to elevate his play in recent weeks for the Aztecs, reaching 1,000 career points in Tuesday’s win. Combined with the emergence of redshirt sophomore Miles Byrd and the breakout campaign of forward Magoon Gwath, San Diego State appears to be making strides at the right time of the season with Selection Sunday less than a month away.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our San Diego State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.