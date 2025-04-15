New Mexico adds commitment from transfer Milos Vincentic
New Mexico’s 2025-26 men’s basketball roster continues to take shape in the weeks following the hire of head coach Eric Olen and staff.
Over the weekend, the Lobos added a commitment from forward Milos Vincentic. A native of Serbia, Vincentic began his collegiate career playing for McKendree University. Vincentic played in 14 games over his first two seasons before breaking out in year three. Starting 32 games for McKendree, Vincentic led the team with 17.2 points per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from three-point range. He scored a career high 31 points against Northern Michigan on his way to being named most valuable player of the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament.
As a senior, Vincentic continued to raise his game, averaging 21.5 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 42 percent from three-point range. He scored 41 points in a triple overtime victory against Illinois-Springfield, going on to earn NABC Division II All-American honors. Vincentic scored 1,226 points over his four seasons at McKendree.
With one season left to play as a graduate student, Vincentic left his Division II school in Lebanon, Illinois and transferred to UC San Diego this past season. In the Tritons’ season opener at San Diego State, Vincentic played 20 minutes, knocking down his only three-point attempt while grabbing five rebounds before suffering a foot injury. The injury caused Vincentic to miss the remainder of the season while UC San Diego managed their best season in program history, making their way to the NCAA tournament in their first season as an eligible Division 1 team. Vincentic was awarded a medical hardship waiver, allowing him to compete at the college level for one more season.
He'll do so in Albuquerque, following head coach Eric Olen and several members of the UC San Diego staff. Vincentic is the fourth commitment for Olen since taking over, joining former UC San Diego teammate Chris Howell, junior college transfer Antonio Chol and high school signee Jake Hall.
New Mexico’s roster will look significantly different next season. The Lobos lost nearly their entire team to the transfer portal following head coach Richard Pitino’s decision to make the move to Xavier. Star guards Donovan Dent (UCLA) and Tru Washington (Miami) are headed to power conference teams while Braden Applehans (Drake), Filip Borovicanin (Xavier), Jovan Milicevic (Xavier) and Quinton Webb (Cal State Northridge) have also announced their decisions.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
• San Diego State announces addition of forward Jeremiah Oden
• Should San Diego State target UC San Diego guard in the transfer portal?
• San Diego State announces addition of point guard Sean Newman Jr.