New Mexico gets commitment from transfer guard
New Mexico head coach Eric Olen and staff continued their roster rebuild on Wednesday, adding another commitment for next season’s team.
Tajavis Miller, a 6-foot-4 guard from North Dakota State, announced his commitment to the Lobos. Miller announced his intentions to transfer from North Dakota State on April 22, the final day that the college basketball transfer portal was open. Over three seasons at North Dakota State, Miller appeared in 91 games including 39 starts over his first two seasons. He averaged eight points per game in each of his first two seasons, shooting 40 percent from three-point range as a sophomore. This past season, Miller increased his scoring total up to 10.6 points per game while coming off the bench in all 30 games.
Playing 21 minutes per game, Miller averaged five rebounds and shot 62 percent from two-point range. He was named Summit League Sixth Man of the Year, finishing top 20 in the league in rebounding, free throws and three-point makes. In the Summit League Conference tournament this past season, Miller had a career high 26 points in an 85-84 loss to South Dakota. He shot 8-15 from the field, adding eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal before fouling out.
Miller began his high school career at Servite in Anaheim, California before playing his final two seasons at Frenship High near Lubbock, Texas. Miller helped the Tigers to consecutive league titles in his final two high school seasons, earning District Newcomer of the Year honors after averaging 13 points and six rebounds per game as a junior.
Miller’s pledge to the Lobos marks the 11th commitment that Olen and staff have received during their five weeks in Albuquerque. The Lobos have been especially active in the college basketball transfer portal as one would expect with a new staff piecing together a roster with eyes on being competitive in year one.
In addition to Miller, New Mexico has added Deyton Albury (Utah State), Luke Haupt (Point Loma Nazarene), JT Rock (Iowa State), Chris Howell (UC San Diego), Milos Vincentic (UC San Diego), Kevin Patton (USC) and Kallai Patton (USC) from the portal. They’ve also signed junior college star Antonio Chol and high school recruits Jake Hall and Uriah Tenette.
MORE MOUNTAIN WEST NEWS & ANALYSIS
• Former San Diego State lineman signs with Kansas City Chiefs
• Former San Diego State defensive back finds new home in transfer portal
• San Diego State adds transfer portal offensive lineman