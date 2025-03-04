Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State Aztecs at UNLV Runnin’ Rebels MWC men's basketball
San Diego State will visit UNLV on Tuesday night, looking for revenge following January’s matchup in which the Runnin’ Rebels beat the Aztecs 76-68 in San Diego.
One of five teams locked in atop the upper half of the Mountain West regular season standings, San Diego State is still looking to improve their seeding for the conference tournament while avoiding any slip ups for their NCAA tournament berth. The Aztecs have won nine of their past 11 games, registering big wins over New Mexico and Boise State at home during that stretch.
The Aztecs currently sit as a 10-seed in the South Region of the NCAA tournament according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi on Tuesday morning. The Aztecs are looking to advance to their fifth consecutive tournament, having made the national title game in 2023.
UNLV currently sits in sixth place in the Mountain West standings and will have to win next week’s conference tournament on their home floor in order to end their NCAA tournament drought of more than a decade.
Notable trends:
- The total has gone over in eight of San Diego State’s last 12 games.
- San Diego State has won 16 of their past 20 games against UNLV.
- San Diego State has failed to cover the spread in six of their past seven road games.
- San Diego has won six of their past seven road games against UNLV.
- The total has gone under in six of UNLV’s past seven games.
- The total has gone under in UNLV’s last seven home games.
- The total has gone over in five of UNLV’s past seven games against San Diego State.
- The total has gone under in four of UNLV’s past five games against Mountain West opponents.
- UNLV has won five of their past six games.
Trends courtest of OddsShark and TeamRankings
San Diego State at UNLV Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: San Diego State -3.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 131 (-110)
Moneyline: San Diego State (-160), UNLV (+140)
Records against the spread: San Diego State (11-15), UNLV (12-16-1)
Game time: Tuesday, March 4 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
