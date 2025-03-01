Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State Aztecs at Wyoming Cowboys MWC men's basketball
San Diego State (19-7, 12-5) will make the trip to Wyoming on Saturday night in what is always a difficult venue for opponents to play in.
With three games remaining in the regular season, San Diego State will take on Wyoming and UNLV on the road before next Saturday’s home finale against Nevada. Playing without standout redshirt freshman forward Magoon Gwath on Tuesday, the Aztecs passed the test, beating New Mexico 73-65.
The Aztecs continue to bolster their odds of an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament, securing significant victories over the past few weeks. Guard Nick Boyd and wing Miles Byrd led the charge in Tuesday’s win while a trio of players in the frontcourt helped the Aztecs in the absence of Gwath.
Wyoming (12-17, 5-13) sits in ninth place in the Mountain West regular season standings and has a chance to surpass San Jose State in the standings prior to the Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas. The Cowboys were beating San Diego by nine points with less than seven minutes to play before the Aztecs mounted a comeback to win in front of their home crowd at Viejas Arena.
Notable trends:
- San Diego State has won 12 straight games against Wyoming.
- San Diego State is 1-4 against the spread in their past five road games.
- The total has gone over in each of San Diego State’s last seven games in Wyoming.
- The total has gone under in 15 of San Diego State’s last 20 games in March.
- Wyoming is 1-5 against the spread in their past six games.
- The total has gone over in 12 of Wyoming’s past 14 games against San Diego State.
- Wyoming has lost five consecutive games played on Saturdays.
Trends courtesy of OddsShark and TeamRankings
San Diego State vs. Wyoming Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: San Diego State -7 (-110)
Over/Under: 131 (-110)
Moneyline: San Diego State (-325), Wyoming (+255)
Records against the spread: San Diego State (11-14), Wyoming (14-13-1)
Game time: Saturday, March 1 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
