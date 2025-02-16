Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State Aztecs vs. Boise State Broncos MWC men's basketball
San Diego State (16-6, 9-4) and Boise State (17-7, 9-4) will matchup at Viejas Arena in San Diego on Saturday night, looking to add a win to their NCAA tournament resume.
The Aztecs and Broncos are in a three-way tie for third place in the Mountain West regular season standings alongside Colorado State entering Saturday. With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the three teams are chasing New Mexico and Utah State atop the standings before the league convenes in Las Vegas for the conference tournament in March.
San Diego State traveled to Boise State in early January and handed the Broncos a 76-68 loss, their only loss at home this season. The Aztecs, the nation’s No. 2 team in opponent field goal percentage, limited Boise State’s top scorers Tyson Degenhart and Alvaro Cardenas to a combined 19 points in that game.
San Diego State guards Miles Byrd and Taj DeGourville both finished that game in double digit scoring to lead the Aztecs. The Aztecs have a 10-4 record against Boise State at Viejas Arena and lead the all-time series 19-13.
Notable trends:
- Boise State has covered the spread in four of their past five games.
- The total has gone under in five of Boise State’s past six games.
- Boise State has covered the spread in six of their past nine games against San Diego State.
- The total has gone under in 10 of Boise State’s last 13 road games with San Diego State.
- Boise State has covered the spread in seven straight games played in February.
- San Diego State has failed to cover the spread in five of their past six games.
- The total has gone over in five of San Diego State’s past seven games.
- The total has gone under in seven of San Diego State’s past nine games.
Trends courtesy of Oddshark and TeamRankings.
San Diego State vs. Boise State Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: San Diego State -2 (-110)
Over/Under: 135 (-110)
Moneyline: San Diego State (-135), Boise State (+115)
Records against the spread: San Diego State (8-13), Boise State (12-11)
Game time: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
