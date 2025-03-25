San Diego State 2025-26 roster tracker: Returners, newcomers and departures
San Diego State’s basketball season has ended and what figures to be an eventful offseason is here.
The college basketball transfer portal opened up on Monday, clearing the way for hundreds of players across the country to submit their names while looking for a new home. The portal had previously been open for graduate transfers and for players who had dealt with a coach hiring/firing.
As it stands in late March, here's a look at who is slated to suit up for the Aztecs in 2025-26.
RETURNERS:
F Pharoah Compton (sophomore)
G BJ Davis (junior)
G Reese Waters (redshirt senior)
G Miles Byrd (redshirt junior)
G Taj DeGourville (sophomore)
F Miles Heide (junior)
F Thokbor Majak (redshirt freshman)
F Demarshay Johnson Jr. (redshirt senior)
G Ray Gonzales (sophomore)
G Kai Lee (sophomore)
San Diego State lost six of their past seven scorers last offseason either to graduation or the transfer portal. Reese Waters, the top returnee, injured his foot before the season and wound up missing the entirety of this past season. Waters was San Diego State’s second-leading scorer in 2023-24, averaging 10 points and four rebounds per game while shooting 34 percent from three-point range. He previously stated in February his intentions to return to the Aztecs for his final season of eligibility in 2025-26.
Despite transfers and graduation this season, San Diego State may still return five of their top eight scorers from this year’s team that advanced to the NCAA tournament for the fifth straight season in addition to Reese Waters. Forward Thokbor Majak is a wild card, similar to Magoon Gwath a year ago. The seven-foot Majak, originally from Sudan, played his high school basketball at Dream City Christian in Arizona. He enrolled with the Aztecs this past summer and spent this season redshirting. Forward Demarshay Johnson Jr. has played in 40 games over his three seasons at San Diego State and has one year of eligibility remaining. Johnson Jr. was one of six players honored at senior night against Nevada, giving pause to his return next season.
DEPARTURES:
F Magoon Gwath (transfer portal)
G Nick Boyd (transfer portal)
F Jared Coleman-Jones (graduation)
G Wayne McKinney (graduation)
G Kimo Ferrari (graduation)
G Ryan Schwarz (graduation)
G Desai Lopez (graduation)
G Cam Lawin (transfer portal)
Boyd and Gwath were San Diego State’s first and third-leading scorers this season. The duo combined to start 57 games for the Aztecs in what would be their lone season on the court. Boyd spent four seasons at Florida Atlantic prior to coming to San Diego State one year ago and will now look elsewhere for his final season of collegiate ball.
Gwath was an unranked recruit who San Diego State offered in the summer of 2023. They got him enrolled shortly after and helped develop him during his redshirt season in 2023-24. One of the breakout stars nationally this season, Gwath started 26 games, missing five games after a hyperextended knee took him out against Utah State. Gwath earned Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors this season, finishing second nationally in block percentage. He became the second Aztec to enter the portal this offseason and will likely be among the most sought-after players nationally, likely securing an NIL deal near seven figures. Gwath is also a candidate to test the NBA Draft waters.
San Diego State was active in the transfer portal last offseason as they’ve long been since before the portal started. The Aztecs secured four players last year, all of which will be gone from next year’s roster. In addition to Boyd, forward Jared Coleman-Jones started 27 games while spending his final collegiate season with the Aztecs. Reserve guards Wayne McKinney and Kimo Ferrari, both former high school standouts in San Diego, spent their final seasons of eligibility with the Aztecs and were among the crowd favorites. Both players chose the Aztecs despite having played more minutes at their previous stops.
Cam Lawin was the third entry into the transfer portal. A walk-on guard from Chicago, Lawin played in 15 games over the past two seasons.
NEWCOMERS:
F Tae Simmons (freshman)
San Diego State’s lone high school commit comes south from Heritage Christian High School in Northridge. Simmons is a six-foot-seven forward who fits the San Diego State mold. A four-star recruit ranked, No. 124 nationally by 247Sports, Simmons averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds per game as a junior.
Simmons won’t be San Diego State’s lone addition to the roster next season, though barring a late surprise, he’ll be the only one coming from the high school ranks.