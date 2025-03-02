What San Diego State guard BJ Davis said after win vs. Wyoming
San Diego State kept pace with the top five teams in the Mountain West Conference standings on Saturday, emerging with a 72-69 victory over Wyoming in Laramie.
The Aztecs (20-7, 13-5) trailed by a point at halftime and went back-and-forth with the Cowboys in a game that had 14 lead changes and was tied eight times. San Diego State missed 13 free throw attempts and lost the rebounding battle 39 to 23, offsetting their strong offensive numbers.
San Diego State finished with three players in double figures led by BJ Davis and Miles Byrd who each had 18 points. The Aztecs led by eight points with 2:41 to play before Wyoming cut into the lead and were unable to tie it in the closing seconds.
Wyoming guards Obi Agbim and Dontaie Allen combined for 37 points while Matija Belic scored 12 of the Cowboys’ 24 bench points.
The Aztecs will return home on Sunday prior to their final two regular season games of the year against UNLV and Nevada.
Here’s everything San Diego State sophomore guard BJ Davis said after the victory.
On playing at high altitude:
“It's tough. It kind of feels like you’ve got a cloud over your head, energetically. You really have to be tough mentally to push through that and make the right plays out there, even though you feel crazy, you feel fatigued, your body really doesn't want to give that extra effort. You’ve got to be mentally strong and give it.”
On managing to escape with a win:
“We were just relentless. A lot of things went wrong in this game, and we just didn't quit. We stayed resilient. We got some technicals called on us and we stayed resilient, we made our run and got the victory.”
On hitting a stride offensively:
“I just had to get back to my roots. I had to do all the things that got me here to this place and be the same person I was. That's kind of what I’ve fallen back to: just trying to be myself, just trying to be more comfortable in my own skin. And it's working out for me.”
