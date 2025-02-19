What San Diego State’s Wayne McKinney and Magoon Gwath said after win vs. Fresno State
San Diego State stayed in recent form on Tuesday night, building a 20-point halftime lead on their way to an 83-60 victory over Fresno State at Viejas Arena.
The Aztecs shot 54 percent from the field for the game and found a solid rhythm on offense, finishing with 20 assists on 34 made baskets.
Nick Boyd led the Aztec offense with 19 points and seven assists, doing most of his damage during the first half.
Senior transfer Wayne McKinney played a season-high 27 minutes for the Aztecs, finishing with 15 points, two rebounds and two assists. Magoon Gwath, the reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Week, had 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks while knocking down two three-pointers early in the second half.
Here’s everything San Diego State’s Wayne McKinney and Magoon Gwath said after the victory.
Wayne McKinney
On what stood out about the victory:
“It’s just about the way we came out and played. We got on them from the jump, we had a game plan and we executed very well defensively and offensively. We had a lot of motivation tonight and we just wanted to get that dub.”
On if the team has turned a corner since the San Jose State game:
“We’re playing with a lot more motivation. We know what's on the line and what’s at stake. We know we have to go hard every single day in practice. The season is wrapping up and Selection Sunday is coming up and we want to have our names called. We know the rest of the season we’ve just got to dial in and do whatever it takes to win.”
Magoon Gwath
On the chances he saw to score against Fresno’s zones:
“We just try to attack the high post and the short corner. When we get the ball in the post, we take our time and get the shot we want. If it’s a double team, we kick it out and we find open teammates.”
On the games coming up against Utah State and New Mexico:
“Coach said he’s going to create the best game plan for us. We’ve all just got to go out there, trust the coach, play with energy and just keep playing with the edge we’ve been playing with these past couple of games.”
On pressing the defense tonight:
“Defense is our identity; that's something we always emphasize. We were more locked in today than we have been in past games.”
