2024 SMU Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 2: HCU
SMU played its first football game in 1915. Nearly a 100 years later, Houston Christian University played its first football game in 2014. SMU has a 533-560-54 record in its 109 year history. HCU is 24-80 in its decade of fielding a collegiate football team.
HCU has also never played a Power 5 Conference team, but that will change Aug. 31 when the Huskies make the four-hour drive to Dallas and start their season against SMU.
The Huskies finished the 2023 season above .500 for the first time in their short history. HCU notched six wins, including one via forfeit, lost five games and suffered an even bigger loss when coach Braxton Harris left Houston and returned to Campbell University, where he coached the two seasons before coming to HCU. HCU promoted its offensive coordinator Jason Bachtel to replace Harris in January.
Bachtel has a tough challenge in his first game leading the Huskies against the Mustangs, who will be coming off their season opening game against Nevada.
Here’s an early look at the Huskies as we continue to preview the Mustangs’ opponents for the upcoming season.
Offense
In Bachtel’s first year as offensive coordinator, the Huskies averaged 26.1 points per game and 367.7 yards per game. They averaged 158.4 rushing yards per game and 209.3 passing yards per game. That rushing attack should improve since HCU returns it’s top three rushers from last season.
Jesse Valenzuela, Darrlye Evans and Champ Dozier combined to run for 1,272 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. Dozier had the highest yards per game average with 73.5 in only four games and scored four touchdowns. It’s not a big leap to expect the Hsukies to lean on these three rushers in 2024.
HCU’s passing game is a bigger question mark. Last year’s starting quarterback, Colby Suits, is gone and so are three of the top four pass catchers. Currently, The Huskies only have three quarterbacks on the roster and just one with collegiate experience (Eli Brickhandler).
Defense
Despite the first winning record in its history, HCU’s defense gave up more yards and points. The defense gave up an average of 27.8 points and 385.5 yards per game. Add in the fact the Huskies won’t return their top five tacklers and leaders in interceptions and sacks, defensive coordinator Zach Wilkerson has his work cutout for him.
Schedule
The Aug. 31 game will be the first of 2024 season for HCU.
Outlook
Whoever gave SMU two winnable games to start their first ACC season deserves a raise. HCU will most likely be the larger underdog against the Mustangs, which will give Lashlee a chance to fine-tune any areas of improvement that come up in the season-opening game against Nevada as well as adjust anything before facing BYU the following week.
The Game
- Date: August 31
- Time: 7 p.m. CT
- TV: ACCNX
- Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas
- Series: 0-0
- Last Meeting: This will be the first time the Mustangs face HCU on the gridiron.