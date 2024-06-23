2024 SMU Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 7: Louisville
DALLAS – SMU might want to sign up for a frequent flyer program with the amount miles its football team will be traveling for its road games at Stanford and Duke. The Mustangs face a nearly 6,000-mile round trip journey traveling to the California-based Cardinals and the North Carolina-based Blue Devils.
Luckily, the Mustangs have a bye week before their game against Stanford, which will help alleviate some of the jet lag and adjust to the two-hour time change. But this will be life in the Atlantic Coast Conference for SMU and the rest of the conference’s members.
Once the game starts, though, the Mustangs will face a Cardinal team coming off a 3-9 record in 2023. One of those wins was against Deion Sanders’ Colorado team in double OT, but none of the wins came at home.
The big question will be how much has Stanford’s second-year coach Troy Taylor has improved his team? Here’s what SMU fans can expect in the October 19 matchup as we continue to preview SMU’s opponents for the upcoming season.
Offense
The return of Ashton Daniels and Elic Ayomanor should help Taylor’s improvement plans. The duo were key players in Stanford’s stunning victory against Colorado last season. Daniels had 396 passing yards that day and Ayomanor caught 294 of those yards. Tiger Beachmeier also returns after being second on the game last year with 409 yards.
Stanford’s offensive line wasn’t the strength it has been in the past, but return all five starters for the 2024 season. That should help improve a rushing attack averaged 118 yards per game. Daniels led Stanford’s rushing attack a year ago (288 yards, three touchdowns) but Sedrick Irvin, cousin of NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, is the leading-non quarterback returner with 113 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown.
Defense
Taylor’s biggest challenge in improving the Cardinal isn’t on the offensive side, but rather on the defensive side of the field. Of the 130 FBS college teams, only one team had a worse defense than Stanford in 2023: The Mean Green of North Texas.
Opponents averaged 462 yards a game and 37 points a game against the Cardinal. They ranked 82nd in team sacks with 23 total sacks. Their red zone defense was one of the bright spots, ranking in the top 50 nationwide with opponents scoring points on 44 of 54 red zone trips (Louisville was No. 1 with 23 scores in 34 attempts).
Stanford’s defense does return four of its best players in linebackers Gaethan Bernadel (76 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss) and Tristan Sinclair (68 tackles, 5 TFL), cornerback Collin Wright (60 tackles, 5 TFL) and defensive tackle Anthony Franklin (three sacks), as well as bringing in linebacker transfer Jahsiah Galvon who had 77 tackles last year with Northern Iowa.
Schedule
For its second consecutive game, SMU will be facing a team that had played Notre Dame the week before. Once again, the Mustangs could benefit from a Stanford team dealing with consequences of a playing a tough opponent.
A better game for the Mustangs to look at is Stanford’s season-opening game against TCU. Notre Dame is a better team than TCU, but the Cardinals and Horned Frogs game gives SMU a better idea of how it’ll fare against Stanford.
Outlook
SMU gets a week off before traveling to California after a tough two-game stretch against Florida State and Louisville. But the Cardinals represent the start of another tough two-game stretch, but more for where the field is than who the Mustangs will face on it. However, SMU should feel good about its chances in California against a team coming off a 3-9 record and no home wins last season.
THE GAME
Date: October 19
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, Calif.
Series: Stanford leads the series 1-0
Last Meeting: SMU and Stanford have met just once in history, way back in the 1936 Rose Bowl that Stanford won 7-0. The Mustangs had shutout eight of their last 12 opponents but a one-yard touchdown run by Stanford’s Bill Paulman wound up being the only points scored and Stanford avoided its third-straight Rose Bowl loss.
PONY EXPRESS:
