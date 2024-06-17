PonyUp! SMU Sees History Repeat with DeChambeau Closing Out Win on No. 18
DALLAS — Former SMU golfer Bryson DeChambeau finally managed to win the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, N.C., by doing what one of his influencers did. The social media star was thinking about the Mustang that was his hero. The irony in that comparison is Payne Stewart tragically passed away before social media was a big deal.
It was dual emotions after he became the 23rd player to win multiple Open titles, which even the legendary Walter Hagen said was "a helluva thing to do." It was a roller-coaster of emotions right up until the very end for anybody watching some exhaustive TV coverage on NBC since Thursday.
For DeChambeau, who has talked all week about Stewart, the player he was a big fan as a youngster, was a huge factor in him coming to SMU after seeing him on the wall when he visited from California. It all came together at the place where he won in a mad scramble at the end with a par-saving putt on No. 18 close enough the statue of Stewart could hear the roar of the crowd.
Just in case you're unaware, Stewart won the U.S. Open exactly 25 years ago on the same course and a putt on the 18th hole let him win against Phil Mickelson.
"That's Payne right there, baby!" he screamed walking to celebrate with his caddy Greg Bodine after a putt that concluded a wild trip up to the 18th green going through the "native" rough and sand. He had dealt with an annoying root for his second shot, which landed him in another bunker. A magnificent shot out of there left him a perfect putt to win.
Rory McIlroy had a playoff looking like a certainty until he got to No. 18 where he bogeyed the hole, missing a makeable short putt. The flamboyant DeChambeau, who had become a social media celebrity, bringing more attention to the sport at a time when it desperately needed some kind of excitement.
"Pony Up!" he shouted in the awards celebration to the fans and TV audience (that will be big) That was nod to the Mustangs. It was doubly emotional coming on Father's Day and his own father had passed away two years ago. All of that flooded back in the celebration. "I'm just remembering Payne's path. It's unbelievable. I haven't let it sink in yet."
In the end, though, this Open was decided by shots that went saiing into that wire-like grass surrounded by sand more than any spectacular shot that found the hole coming down the stretch. After McIlroy had come from two back to take a two-shot lead, it disappeared in three bogeys in the final four holes.
His putt at the end was no gimme, either, even on a Sunday course with no money on the line. For the U.S. Open, though, nobody was giving anything, especially the way putts were lipping out of the cup all day. DeChambeau had one earlier in the day and McIlroy's stunning miss on No. 18 made it as pressure-packed putt as the Grapevine, Texas, resident will have for awhile.
PONY EXPRESS:
