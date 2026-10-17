No. 24 SMU set to Host Virginia Coming off a Bye Week

DALLAS, Texas — After a much-needed week off, the No. 24 SMU Mustangs (4-1, 2-1 ACC) will host the Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1 ACC) in less than 24 hours at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Mustangs will try to add another victory to their record against a team that is close behind in the conference standings.

Before the bye, the Mustangs stacked back-to-back wins at home. SMU defeated Missouri State 34-24 before turning around and beating Boston College 25-16. Meanwhile, Virginia rebounded from a 38-7 loss to Florida State the week prior, edging out Syracuse 28-25.

So far this season, the Virginia Head Football Coach, Tony Elliot, and the Cavaliers have had ups and downs as more days pass throughout the season. After starting the season ranked, Virginia outscored its opponents 93-11 in its opening two games. The Cavaliers have gone 2-1 in their last three games, with offensive struggles remaining a major concern despite finishing with wins. Just last week, Virginia saw itself outgained by Syracuse 430-282 and saw itself have to climb out of a 17-7 deficit. The same happened against Florida State, where the Seminoles racked up 464 total offensive yards on the ground to Virginia's 205. With that said, the Cavaliers' offense relies on the running game, which SMU has sometimes struggled to stop.

The Mustangs held firm in stuffing the run against Boston College, but Virginia senior running back Jekail Middlebrook has run the football well this season. Middlebrook has 337 rushing yards on 67 carries this season, by far the leading rusher on the team. The 5'10" senior is coming off his best game this season, rushing for over 90 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, at 5.6 yards per rush. The Mustangs will have to find a way to contain Virginia back, as he is the key cog of this offense.

In the passing game, senior quarterback Beau Pribula has thrown for just over 1,000 yards this year, with 13 touchdowns and just one interception, after transferring to Charlottesville following a big year at Mizzou. So far on paper, Pribula has been excellent, but in the last two games the senior has failed to throw multiple touchdowns in a game. Pribula has thrown just two touchdowns in the last two games while being sacked 15 times in that span. Pribula has finished his last two games with the lowest and second-lowest completion percentages in those games. His leading receiver is junior wide receiver Kameron Courtney, who has put over 200 receiving yards this season, with a litany of other pass catchers under him, as 18 different pass catchers have caught a pass this season for the Cavaliers.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Cavaliers have been stiff through the air. The Virginia defense has held three opponents in the single digits while holding the 18th-best passing defense in the nation. Virginia has had seven interceptions this season, with senior safety Brandyn Hillman having three this season. While the defense has struggled to stop the run, Virginia has allowed more than 250 yards in both of its losses this season.

So what does this all mean for SMU? Well, if the Mustangs are to be victorious, SMU will not only have to maintain the run but also get pressure on their opposing quarterback. SMU allowed just 3.5 yards per carry and five sacks against Boston College in their last game. The biggest key for the Mustangs will be showcasing their explosive ability on offense, led by senior quarterback Kevin Jennings. In the win two weeks ago, SMU Head Football Coach Rhett Lashlee mentioned pairing his team's performance in being a team that is difficult to beat with the explosive big plays the Mustangs have trademarked this season on offense. Both teams are partially even in record so far this season, with four wins, two of which are in ACC play. This one feels like it could be a big one as both teams continue to shape their resumes to be tailor-fit for an appearance in the conference championship game at the end of the season.

SMU will kick off against Virginia at 11:00 AM CST at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park on Saturday.

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