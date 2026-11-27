DALLAS—For a final time this regular season, the SMU Mustangs (7-4, 5-3 ACC) will hit the road to face the Stanford Cardinal (6-5, 4-4 ACC) Saturday afternoon at Stanford Stadium. The Mustangs are looking to end the regular season on a high note after a difficult stretch of games.

The Mustangs head to Northern California with back-to-back losses under their belts for the first time all season. SMU fell to Notre Dame on the road 24-3 in South Bend after losing to Wake Forest 49-7 in its final home game of the season. Before last week's result, SMU had not lost back-to-back games under Head Football Coach Rhett Lashlee since 2024.

The Mustangs' opponent, Stanford, sits just above .500 with one game left to play this season. Stanford Head Coach Tavita Pritchard is looking to lead his team to its first winning season since 2018. Both come into this final game of the regular season looking to stamp their respective seasons with a win.

The Cardinal have won back-to-back games against familiar opposition, scoring a combined 80 points in both games. Stanford beat Virginia Tech 40-22 in Week 11, before thumping rival Cal 44-28 last week. SMU defeated both by more than 50 points earlier in the season. Pritchard’s team is playing one of its best stretches of football this season. One of the biggest tests for the Mustangs Saturday will be limiting the Stanford offense.

Stanford has totaled over 800 yards of total offense in its last two games. Senior quarterback Davis Warren has thrown for 200+ yards in the last two wins, finishing with a 56% completion percentage in both. His lead target, senior wide receiver Caden High, has 509 receiving yards this season. The receiving tandem of junior wide receiver Nico Brown and tight end Benji Blackburn has come on as of late to help Stanford move the football downfield. Warren has thrown only two touchdowns in that stretch, both coming in the win against Cal.

Nevertheless, Stanford’s offensive line has done well preventing sacks. The front five have only allowed 16 sacks, despite facing some cynical pass rushes including Miami and Notre Dame this year. The unit has allowed just one sack in its last two games. The offensive line has also been pivotal in fueling the Stanford rushing attack, a key pillar of their offensive success late in the year.

Junior running back Micah Ford has been electric in his last two games. Ford has rushed for more than 150 yards in the last two wins while averaging 6.5 yards per carry at that rate. Ford has already surpassed over 1,000 rushing yards this season; he is top 20 in the nation in rushing yards. SMU did well, limiting Notre Dame’s rushing attack on the road. However, SMU has been susceptible all season to opposing rushers.

The Mustangs have allowed an average of 142 yards per game this season. How the Mustangs limit Stanford’s cardinal-red-hot offense in their final regular season game on the road will be one of the biggest factors in whether the visiting side comes out with the win.

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On the flip side, SMU has struggled offensively, scoring a combined 10 points in their last two games. For a majority of the season, Lashlee’s offense was among the most explosive units in the country, lighting up the scoreboard. In the last two games, SMU hasn’t been as explosive as the Mustangs were earlier in the year.

Senior quarterback Kevin Jennings hasn’t thrown a passing touchdown in his last two games, a first for the veteran quarterback. Against Notre Dame, SMU did run the football well as senior running back Kendrick Raphael recorded 100 rushing yards for the fourth time this season. Senior wide receiver Yamir “Miz” Knight had his third 100+ yard receiving game in last week's loss. The Mustangs have still been able to move the football, but against Stanford, all of it will have to come together for SMU to pick up an eighth win to end the season.

The Mustangs will cap their regular season on the West Coast against Stanford at 2:30 CST on Saturday Nov. 27 on the ACC Network.

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