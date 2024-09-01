Post Game Recap: SMU's offensive explosion leads to blowout win
Make it nine consecutive wins at home as the SMU Mustangs continued their winning ways in their home opener at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, overpowering Houston Christian University 59-7 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Mustangs' offense was relentless, amassing an impressive 595 total yards, including 369 yards on the ground. Utilizing a dynamic two-quarterback system, both Kevin Jennings and Preston Stone contributed to the aerial attack.
Jennings had a standout performance, going 10-14 for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns, showcasing his accuracy and decision-making. Stone also found the endzone twice through the air, highlighting the depth and versatility of the Mustang's passing game.
Brashard Smith was a force to be reckoned with in the run game, accumulating 108 yards and 2 touchdowns both in the opening quarter off just 9 carries. Jennings also showcased his athleticism, adding a rushing touchdown to his stat line.
The Mustang defense was equally dominant, stifling the Huskies' offense and limiting them to a mere 157 total yards, with only 34 yards coming on the ground. The defense also forced 3 turnovers, including a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by defensive tackle Anthony Booker Jr.
Here is a complete recap of all the action.
The Mustangs struck first with a 28-yard touchdown pass from QB Preston Stone to WR Jordan Hudson. However, the two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the score at 6-0.
SMU's defense quickly made its presence felt when Ahmaad Moses intercepted a Cutter Stewart pass.
Backup QB Kevin Jennings entered the game and efficiently led the Mustangs downfield, culminating in a 1-yard touchdown run by Brashard Smith.
Smith continued the offensive onslaught with another touchdown, this time a 2-yard run, pushing the score to 20-0.
The Mustangs' defense remained relentless as DT Anthony Booker Jr. scooped up a CJ Rogers fumble and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown. A successful two-point conversion attempt further solidified SMU's dominance, making it 28-0.
Stone found WR Jake Bailey in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown pass, extending the Mustangs' lead to a commanding 35-0.
The Huskies finally got on the board with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Stewart to WR Deuce McMillan.
DT Kori Roberson Jr. got in on the action and intercepted another Stewart pass, and once again, the Mustangs capitalized on the turnover, as Jennings connected with WR Key'Shawn Smith for a 35-yard touchdown, making the score 42-7.
Freshman RB/WR Derrick McFall joined the scoring parade with a 17-yard touchdown run, the first of his career while increasing SMU's advantage to 49-7.
Meanwhile the dual threat Jennings showcased his versatility with a 6-yard touchdown run, pushing the score to 56-7.
Kicker Collin Rogers capped off the scoring with a 23-yard field goal, sealing a resounding 59-7 victory for SMU.
Top Performers
- QB Kevin Jennings went 10-14 for 148 yards and a TD, adding 54 rushing yards and a score.
- RB Brashard Smith rushed for 108 yards on nine carries and scored two touchdowns.
- WR Jake Bailey caught four passes for 59 yards and scored one touchdown.
Key Stats
- The Mustangs' offense recorded 595 yards of total offense including 369 yards on the ground.
- The Mustangs' defense allowed just 34 yards rushing and only 10 first downs on the night.
- SMU held HCU to just 3/12 on 3rd down conversions.
Up Next
It's a short week for the Mustangs, as they will host BYU next Friday at home, looking to extend their home-game winning streak to 10 wins.