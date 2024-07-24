SMU QB Preston Stone has colorful description of team's opportunity within the ACC
SMU and its quarterback, Preston Stone, are gearing up for the challenge of playing in the ACC, which is considered a "big-boy" football conference. Stone is embracing the opportunity to compete against tougher opponents and elevate his game. He believes that the high level of competition will push him to improve as a player.
Stone, a third-team All-AAC selection, finished 2023 with 3,197 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He also added 197 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground.
“We have a chance to play big-boy football in the ACC," Stone said. "I feel incredibly lucky to be this school’s quarterback. That’s not something I take lightly.”
Stone and his head coach, Rhett Lashlee, will lead the Mustangs into big-time college football. This is something SMU hasn’t been able to say since 1995 when the Southwest Conference disbanded. SMU was not offered a lifeline into the Big 12, so the Mustangs transitioned to the WAC and exited major college football.
"We were on this stage many years in the Southwest Conference, won over 11 conference championships, three national titles, had a rich history and tradition,” Lashlee told reporters at ACC media day. “To have had that and lost it, now to have it back. I don’t think there’s any question our school, and we believe our program right in the heart of Dallas belongs on the national stage. We’re humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be back.”
After a successful 11-3 season and a conference title in 2023, SMU is eager to prove themselves in their new conference, Lashlee believes the team's momentum from last season will be a key factor in achieving their primary goal: ending a long-standing drought without a bowl game victory.
“I feel confident we have a team that’s going to compete,” Lashlee said. “What does that look like? I don’t know. We’re excited to get out and see where we stand.”
“We understand it’s a different opportunity,” Lashlee added. “We’re moving up in weight class. To play 10 straight power games, we haven’t done that in almost 30 years at our program. There’s going to be some changes there.”