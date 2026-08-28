SMU Making some News and Headlines this August

It's late August, which usually marks the start of the back-to-school season at not just Southern Methodist University but most of the country. Among the universities, social media activity focuses on campus customs and academic announcements, and SMU and its students have fully embraced the enthusiasm of coming back to school for the 2026-27 school year.

This month, SMU students, along with their friends and family, have seen the class of 2030's 'back-to-school' and 'new student orientation' posts on social media. Official SMU accounts and new students have been posting photos and videos of move-in day, convocation, and official orientation events throughout the previous few weeks.

The social media content is full of everyday “Hilltop” college life, from student fashion (matching sportswear sets, daily essentials) to local Dallas lifestyle routines (matcha runs, local fitness courses).



University news and scholarly work platforms feature recent university news, including new campus-wide ethical and character development initiatives financed by substantial funds.

Student-athletes and spectators are sharing news, training content, and hype videos in anticipation of the upcoming fall athletic season and game day traditions on campus.

There's plenty of buzz about head coach Rhett Lashlee’s team heading into the 2026 season. Fans and beat writers are passing around season predictions, dissecting intriguing ACC matches and debating possible playoff pathways. Fans will be talking a lot about senior quarterback Kevin Jennings. Social media buzz this late August for Mustang football is about his health, his all-conference candidacy, and his ability to lead the offense.

Beat writers and social media accounts hotly debate depth charts and transfer additions on social media platforms like X/Twitter. The retooled position groups, particularly the wide receiver corps and the rotations along the defensive line, are hot issues among fans. Fans and observers are paying attention to certain specific areas to watch in the early season, including development in the defensive secondary, special teams consistency, and new co-coordinators taking over play-calling duties.

Interest remains high in and around SMU men’s basketball following their European tour in Italy this summer. Official team channels and players continue to post media, highlights, and behind-the-scenes material from the trip.

Fans are emphasizing head coach Andy Enfield’s success in the portal, with posts regularly noting SMU’s top-10 nationally ranked transfer class. Social media posts online that focus on possible roster returns, including fifth-year decisions, and follow alumni who recently played in NBA Summer League activity. There is a lot of fan chatter and reaction posts surrounding freshly announced non-conference matchups, including Thanksgiving tournament events and big home-and-home scheduling announcements.

Here now is a look at the various social media posts about SMU this late August as students are resuming classes this fall, the football team is getting ready for their season opener against Florida State, and the basketball team looks to get ready to have a successful season for 2026-27.

🚨 Introducing the SMU class of 2030! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/D5onJfbMhU — SMU (@SMU) August 21, 2026

Comeback POTY Watch List honors for Jonathan Jefferson & Jalen Hale pic.twitter.com/wer5KNoALn — SMU Football (@SMUFB) August 21, 2026

More accolades for K7👑 pic.twitter.com/Nz4TANTtHQ — SMU Football (@SMUFB) August 20, 2026

Another incredibly generous gift to support our student athletes and our university at large.



➡️ https://t.co/WX75mjwEfk pic.twitter.com/Lr98gflC9V — SMU Athletics (@SMUMustangs) August 20, 2026

SMU QB Kevin Jennings continues progressing from a jammed index finger on his throwing hand. On Wednesday, he went thru 7 on 7 drills, throwing 4 straight TDs. “He looked great,” source told @On3. Jennings has not shown any lingering effects from the injury & should be ready for… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 20, 2026

All eyes on 6👀



Kendrick Raphael has been named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List, which honors the nation’s most outstanding collegiate running back. pic.twitter.com/bY0ZHiF12D — SMU Football (@SMUFB) August 18, 2026

Be sure to check out other great SMU content that you may have missed over the summer.

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