SMU vs. Boston College Football Game Staff Predictions

SMU looks to get their first win of the month and get a convincing win against the Eagles.

The Mustangs are coming off a tough win at home against Missouri State. SMU overcame a pick 6, a fumble, and a failed fourth down attempt that saw them down 10-0 by the start of the second quarter last Saturday. However, the Mustangs found a way to win, fueled by another explosive offensive performance and their defense getting the Missouri State offense off the field while stopping the run to secure the victory. Heading into its true ACC home debut this season, SMU welcomes in a Boston College team that is at .500 with wins over Rutgers and Maine. Boston College almost beat Virginia Tech at home last week, but two Hokies touchdowns in the fourth quarter after the Eagles took the lead to start the final quarter changed that outcome.

The Mustangs come into this one banged up as the injuries are starting to pile up. Starting senior left tackle PJ Williams is questionable, along with junior wide receiver Yannick Smith, who did not play against Missouri State on offense. On defense, SMU lost junior edge rusher Ira Singleton, and SMU Head Football Coach Rhett Lashlee confirmed this news earlier this week. The loss could be huge against a quarterback like BC's Mason Mckenzie, who can throw out of the pocket but does a lot of damage with his legs as a runner. The biggest injury, though, comes on special teams, with senior kicker Nick Reed dealing with a hip injury that he re-aggravated against Missouri State.

Having your starting field goal kicker not healthy is something to watch in this game. Lashlee mentioned he was also questionable heading into this week. That would be another big loss in a crucial area for SMU, especially if this game is a three-point or fewer game in the fourth quarter. Backup Brendan Baird and freshman Wiley Olson have been practicing all week, given Reed’s uncertain status. Nonetheless, with that, I think it will be close; there is a chance of showers for at least the start of this game. I think the key to this game is everything already discussed. Can the Mustangs stay hot on offense while getting to the quarterback and stopping the run? I think it will be really close. Boston College has kept things fairly close all year; nevertheless, I have SMU on top in this one.

Prediction: SMU 28, Boston College 21

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The Mustangs are one of the best passing teams in the country, led by quarterback Kevin Jennings, who is averaging over 360 passing yards per game. Boston College’s defense has consistently struggled to defend explosive, high-tempo vertical passing attacks. SMU is one of the best in the country in converting on third down (over 50%), while their defense allows opponents to convert less than 20% of the time this season. SMU has to control time of possession and sustain drives to build and pull away with a lead. SMU boasts a powerful conference-winning record at home, playing at home in Dallas. The Eagles' traveling from the Northeast to Texas and an offense that averages fewer than 20 points per game make it difficult for them to keep pace with SMU for four quarters.

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Prediction: SMU 34, Boston College 23

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