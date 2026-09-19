SMU vs. Louisville Football Staff Picks

When I picture this game, I think of two cowboys in a standoff like in a Sergio Leone spaghetti western movie. SMU already faced a hostile road test at Florida State in week one. Louisville was close to knocking off a top-10 Ole Miss team. With both coming off giant wins in their home openers, it depends on how each starts in this game. Each team comes into this weekend's matchup practically step for step.

SMU has been one of the most explosive offenses in the country to start the year. Rhett Lashlee’s team has started fast and put up points quickly through his side's opening games of the season. While on defense the unit under co-defensive coordinators Maurice Crum Jr. and Rickey Hunley Jr has flown around and made plays when needed.

Where Jeff Brohm’s team has slowly eased into games where they shine is in the second half. Louisville has put up 60 points in the second half alone during its first two games. I think the biggest challenge for SMU will be the dual threat ability of junior quarterback Lincoln Kienholtz who can scramble for yardage or hit his wide receivers. The Cardinals trio of wideouts is probably the best room SMU has faced this year and it will be the biggest test of the secondary so far.

Nevertheless, the Mustangs have all the ability to keep a balanced offense through all four quarters. They can also hit a big play when needed. The Mustangs will need to keep a clean pocket for Jennings and prevent a lopsided turnover margin like what happened against Florida State in the season opener. This game is very important. I'm riding with the Mustangs in this one. I think viewers will see an offensive firework show with SMU winning 31-27 over Louisville.

Pick: SMU 31-27 Louisville

-Josh Ortega

In the early stages of the season, this game is significant since it has implications for the rankings of the conference. SMU comes into this game with momentum after a strong performance against Louisville in November of last year (38-6), but Louisville also has the advantage of playing at home this week. The Cardinals have been able to maintain their consistency at L&N Stadium by utilizing their strong defensive performances at home to keep up with their opponents from the conference.



When traveling to Louisville, the SMU offense, led by quarterback Kevin Jennings, will need to perform well to be successful against Louisville's disciplined defensive front. Look for a game that stays close and competitive throughout all four quarters. The passing attack of SMU is difficult to stop, but Louisville's home-field advantage and consistent defensive play give them the edge to pull off a victory that is close to being a tie. SMU seems to be a team on a mission and they look to get a win here,

Pick: The score will be SMU 31 Louisville 27

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