Best College Football Bets Today for Week 3 (Predictions for Georgia-Arkansas, Florida-Auburn, and More)

It's time to find a spot on the couch, place a few bets, and get ready for a loaded slate of college football games. With conference schedules beginning, we're almost past the stretch of lopsided out-of-conference games.

If you're looking for a few bets, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorite plays for today's slate.

Best College Football Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Georgia -24.5 (-115) vs. Arkansas

SMU vs. Louisville OVER 59.5 (-105)

Auburn +105 vs. Florida

Georgia vs. Arkansas Prediction

Arkansas is the worst power-conference team in the country this season, and I don't think the betting market has adjusted enough for how bad this Razorbacks team is. Despite facing North Alabama and Utah in its first two games, the Hogs have averaged a measly 3.8 yards per play while giving up 7.0 yards per play.

Georgia has already crushed their opponents in the first two weeks, and to be honest, I don't power-rank the Razorbacks much higher than the likes of Western Kentucky. Let's remember they beat North Alabama, a 1-2 FCS team, by just 17 points.

I have no problem laying the points with Georgia.

Pick: Georgia -24.5 (-115)

SMU vs. Louisville Prediction

Louisville continues to fly under the radar. It can't be overstated how impressive their offensive performance was against a very good Ole Miss team in Week 1. The Cardinals have averaged 6.6 yards per play, which ranks 23rd in the country.

With that being said, SMU's offense has also been red hot to start the season, ranking third in the country in yards per play, averaging 6.7.

Both teams have thrived offensively but struggled a bit defensively to begin the season, so I'm going to sit back, root for points, and bet the OVER on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: SMU vs. Louisville OVER 59.5 (-105)

Florida vs. Auburn Prediction

In my upset picks article, I made the case for betting on Auburn to beat Florida outright:

Florida hasn't been battle-tested this season, which I think will ultimately come back to haunt them in this game. Their numbers and evaluation in the betting market are overinflated after facing Florida Atlantic and an FCS team.

Meanwhile, Auburn has already had a tough game, beating Baylor in the first week of the season. They should feel much more comfortable against an on-par opponent, and that experience could prove huge. I think the Tigers are worth an upset bet in this spot.

Pick: Auburn +105

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