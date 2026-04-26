Where are SMU players headed after the NFL Draft?

SMU tight end Matthew Hibner was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, making him the only Mustang drafted in 2026.

Hibner is the first tight end drafted from SMU since Grant Calcaterra was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Nine others were taken as undrafted free agents, including the entire 2025 starting defensive line. Others, such as safety Ahmaad Moses or offensive lineman Savion Byrd, have yet to announce free agency deals.

In 2025, SMU had two players drafted– defensive lineman Elijah Roberts and running back Brashard Smith. 11 Mustangs signed as undrafted free agents, of which only three are active on NFL rosters. Cornerback Brandon Crossley plays for the New England Patriots, and defensive linemen Jahfari Harvey and Jared Harrison-Hunte play for the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers, respectively.

Here’s a rundown of every player signed as of Sunday, April 26.

WR Romello Brinson, Miami Dolphins

Undrafted free agent

Brinson is returning to his hometown of Miami to fight for a roster spot with the Dolphins. A former Miami Hurricane, Brinson transferred to SMU his junior year and played three full seasons for the Mustangs, racking up 1204 yards and five touchdowns despite an injury his senior year.

RB TJ Harden, Cleveland Browns

Undrafted free agent

The Mustangs’ leading rusher from 2025 is headed to Cleveland. After transferring from UCLA, Harden led SMU with 171 attempts and 787 yards on the ground, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also scored nine touchdowns, the most of any position player on the team. He heads to a Browns team that ranked 27th in rushing in 2025 and did not draft a running back.

TE Matthew Hibner, Baltimore Ravens

4th round, 133rd overall pick

The aforementioned lone draft pick for SMU, Hibner broke out in 2024 after fellow tight end RJ Maryland suffered a season-ending injury. In 20 starts, Hibner racked up 55 receptions and 804 yards. He also was a standout on special teams, something noted on many of his pre-draft scouting reports. There will certainly be opportunities for Hibner to get involved in Baltimore’s offense though, as Isaiah Likely is now a Giant and Mark Andrews regressed in 2025.

WR Jordan Hudson, Dallas Cowboys

Undrafted free agent

WR1 is staying in Dallas. Hudson had a productive senior season despite battling through injuries, leading SMU with 766 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Hudson showed great explosiveness his entire career, erupting for three 100-plus yard games in 2025 alone. Should he make the official roster, getting the chance to learn under top-tier receivers like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens could greatly benefit Hudson.

TE RJ Maryland, Green Bay Packers

Undrafted free agent

Maryland, another player limited by injuries, still found his way to the Green Bay Packers. As the second-fastest tight end at the combine, the Packers likely are hoping that Maryland can return to his pre-ACL tear form. Even while recovering, Maryland reeled in 27 receptions for 322 yards in 2025, and ultimately finished his career as SMU’s all-time tight end receiving yards record holder at 1,495.

The journey continues in Green Bay.



The @packers have signed RJ Maryland as an undrafted free agent. pic.twitter.com/ehjYt720g0 — SMU Football (@SMUFB) April 26, 2026

DL Jeffrey M’Ba, Washington Commanders

Undrafted free agent

M’Ba is one of four defensive linemen for SMU to sign an undrafted free agent contract. M’Ba was a stopgap in the middle of the line, defending against the run and pass equally well. M’Ba had five sacks and 42 tackles, something the Commanders definitely will appreciate after finishing bottom-seven in quarterback pressures in 2025.

S Isaiah Nwokobia, Cincinnati Bengals

Undrafted free agent

One of the undisputed leaders of the defense, Nwokobia will take his talents north to Cincinnati. Nwokobia had a shoulder surgery that kept him out of SMU’s bowl game victory over Arizona, but prior to then racked up 80 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass break-ups. Nwokobia is one of the few five-year players at SMU, spending his entire career on the Hilltop.

DL Cam Robertson, Arizona Cardinals

Undrafted free agent

Robertson only started 10 games in 2025, but was productive across the board, recording a tackle for loss in all but two of his starts. The six-foot-four-inch, 260 pound defensive end had five sacks and a team-best two forced fumbles. Over the course of his career at SMU, Robertson tallied 13 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss.

DL Isaiah Smith, Carolina Panthers

Undrafted free agent

Smith was SMU’s biggest pass rushing threat, and will now take his talents to Charlotte, where he once played for an ACC Championship in 2024. The Panthers were the second-worst pass rush team in the NFL last year, so Smith’s team-leading 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss could make him a strong candidate to make the 53-man roster in August.

Turbo to the Queen City.



The @Panthers have signed Isaiah Smith as an undrafted free agent. pic.twitter.com/icXJQvAkle — SMU Football (@SMUFB) April 25, 2026

DL Terry Webb, Los Angeles Chargers

Undrafted free agent

The last of the linemen, Webb was a mainstay on the interior line, terrorizing quarterbacks with 5.5 sacks and four pass break-ups. He had a monster game against Wake Forest on Oct. 25, netting a career high eight tackles and two sacks against the Demon Deacons. A former junior college athlete at Kilgore College, Webb will have his chance at the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.

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