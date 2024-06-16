DeChambeau on Cusp of Second Career Major Championship at US Open
PINEHURST, N.C. – Here’s a fun fact for your next trivia night:
There have been 468 major golf tournaments since the very first one, the British Open in 1860. There have been 233 golfers that have won a major championship since then and 87 of those golfers have multiple majors.
Bryson DeChambeau could very well be No. 88 on that list.
The former SMU national champion shot a 3-under 67 in Saturday’s third round of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst. He will enter the final round at 7-under and with a three-stroke lead ahead of a trio tied for second place. The 67 was the second-best score of the day, one stroke behind Collin Morikawa’s 66.
DeChambeau’s performance is more impressive considering he had a bogey on the fourth hole and double-bogey on No. 16. But six birdies, including four on the back nine put DeChambeau at the top of the leaderboard.
It's not too surprising to see DeChambeau in that place. He’s been in the running for each of the year’s first two majors, finishing tied for sixth at the Masters and in second place at last month’s PGA Championship.
Back at Valhalla Golf Course in May, DeChambeau entered the final round in fourth-place at 13-under, tied with multiple other golfers. He went on to finish just one shot behind the winner, Xander Schauffele. The ex-Mustang finds himself in a much better spot for this year’s third major tournament.
DeChambeau is already a member of an even more exclusive list of golfers to win multiple majors. He’s one of 12 to have won the U.S. Amateur championship (2015) and the U.S. Open (2020) in their career, a list that includes some of golf’s most legendary names: Francis Ouimet, Bobby Jones, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
The 2015 NCAA Individual Champion will look to become the 88th golfer to win multiple majors Sunday in the final pairing of the tournament. DeChambeau will be paired with Matthieu Pavon (4-under) for a 1:21 p.m. CT tee time.
