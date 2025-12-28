Bryson DeChambeau Noncommittal on His LIV Golf Future, Discusses Brooks Koepka’s Exit
First, it was Brooks Koepka. Next, could Bryson DeChambeau leave LIV Golf?
In an interview with Flushingitgolf, the two-time U.S. Open champion was noncommittal about his future with his LIV contract expiring after 2026.
“I mean, look, it’s confidential,” DeChambeau said. “I’m not going to share too much, but the conversations are in process. We have to get to a place where both parties have a good understanding of one another. It is getting to a place that makes sense for both sides.
“You never know. Life throws curveballs and, obviously, we saw [Koepka leaving LIV] and that was quite a shock to a lot of people and something that, you know, it is what it is.”
DeChambeau, 32, joined LIV in 2022 and has won three times on the Saudi-backed circuit. At the U.S. Open earlier this year, he expressed interest in re-signing with LIV, saying, “They see the value in me. I see the value in what they can provide, and I believe we’ll come to some sort of resolution on that.”
Since then, his tune has changed a little, and DeChambeau sees room for improvement as LIV CEO Scott O’Neil enters his second year at the helm.
“Things have got to change. Things have got to improve,” DeChambeau said. “And I think Scott’s done a fabulous job with the year that he’s had. And I think this year’s going to be even better, now he’s got the right people in place and he can run the organization the way he wants to do this here. So it’s going to be interesting to see, especially with the new branding coming on. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens.”
A few months ago, LIV announced it would shift from 54 to 72 holes per tournament, in pursuit of receiving world ranking points.
As for Koepka, does DeChambeau believe the PGA Tour should create a pathway to let him back?
“I don’t know, man. I don't know what they should allow or not … if they’re going to be doing it by the book, they should do it by the book and not give any special exemption,” DeChambeau said. “But if there’s a special exemption, it definitely opens the doors for others to do the same, which, you know, it’s a slippery slope for sure.”
If DeChambeau were to follow in the footsteps of his former foe and leave LIV, he still might not have a desire return to the PGA Tour, especially with the success of his YouTube channel, which has over 2.5 million subscribers.
Of course, his comments could be a negotiating tactic, and his future will ultimately be with LIV.