LIVE UPDATES: DeChambeau Wins 2024 U.S. Open in Dramatic Fashion Sunday
PINEHURST, N.C. — Expect the unexpected today as the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open continues with former SMU golfer Bryson DeChambeau holding a three-stroke lead to start the day. He probably hopes to avoid a similar nail-biter experience as fellow Mustang Payne Stewart.
DeChambeau is scheduled to tee off at 1:21 p.m. with Matthieu Pavon, who is in a three-way tie for second place at 4-under for the tournament. The other two golfers at 4-under, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay, tee off at 1:10 p.m.
Follow along here for hole-by-hole updates of DeChambeau’s quest for his second U.S. Open championship. Taylor and Andy Hodges will be providing their commentary throughout this final round as the former Mustang is looking to claim his second Open title. We are talking about the latest holes first in the story, so if you want to see an earlier hole, you'll have to scroll down.
Hole 18, Par 4, 435 yards
(Taylor): Well, I was wrong. All day DeChambeau has had to scramble on nearly every hole of the final round of the US Open and he had his worst lie off a drive shot, with a tree root and branches impeding his second shot. But somehow he found a way out of it, and a bunker, to win the 2024 US Open on a four foot putt for par.
What an epic round of golf by the former Mustang.
Hole 17, Par 3, 213 yards
(Taylor): This is getting intense. An 18-hole playoff is a strong possibility. DeChambeau came up just short on an 18-foot birdie putt on the 17th green and tapped in for par. As he heads to the final hole of the tournament, McIlroy got out of a tough lie on the 18th fairway and is headed for his third shot just short of the green.
Hole 16, Par 4, 540 yards
(Taylor): The pressure both DeChambeau and McIlroy are feeling is clearly evident, but DeChambeau may have just got the biggest break of the tournament. McIlroy saw his par putt circle the hole and go out, bringing the two golfers back into a tie for the lead. McIlroy has now bogied his last two holes.
DeChambeau missed his birdie putt and it was so, so close. Devastatingly close. But now he has to shake it off and focus on the final two holes of the 2024 US Open.
Hole 15, Par 3, 206 yards
(Taylor): DeChambeau couldn’t afford to miss his drive on the 15th hole and he didn’t, placing his shot about 25 feet from the hole. He nearly made his birdie putt from 25 feet away, but then saw his four-foot par putt circle the hole and go out. It was his first three-put of the tournament and came at the worst time as he now trails McIlroy by one stroke with three holes to play.
Hole 14, Par 4, 476 yards
(Taylor): Relatively uneventful hole for DeChambeau. He had a long chance at birdie, but put too much speed on the ball. More importantly, though, McIlroy bogeyed the 15th hole and fell into a tie for the lead with DeChambeau.
The 15th hole, as mentioned on the television broadcast, hasn’t seen a golfer birdie the hole in four hours.
Hole 12, Par 4, 489 yards
(Taylor): DeChambeau, unintentionally, is making his quest for a second US Open title very difficult. All but a couple of his drive shots have ended in the rough and the 12th hole was no different. And it finally caught up to him. DeChambeau bogeyed the hole and is one shot off the leader, Rory McIlroy.
McIlroy has birdied three out of his last four holes to tie DeChambeau at 7-under and poses the biggest threat to his quest for a second US Open title. Frankly, McIlroy has been the better golfer today and there’s starting to be less room for error.
To make matters worse for DeChambeau, McIlroy birdied the 13th hole and now has a two shot lead with five holes left in his round.
Hole 13, Par 4, 384 yards
(Taylor): I think every sports is just a matter of inches, not just football. Bryson came up inches short of an eagle putt on the 13th hole that would’ve put him back into a tie for the lead. However, he did get his second birdie of the day and brought himself into one stroke of the lead.
While watching and waiting for DeChambeau on the 13th hole, we got to see Rory McIlroy send his drive on the 14th hole into the fans along the fairway. This thing is very far from being over.
Hole 11, Par 4, 479 yards
(Taylor): Just after DeChambeau’s birdie on the 10th hole, Rory McIlroy nearly made a birdie putt on the 11th hole that would’ve brought him back into a tie for the lead. So, bullet dodged there. However, on his drive shot at the 11th hole, we could clearly him DeChambeau yell out “fore” and saw his ball land in the rough along the right side of the fairway. However, just like he has all day, he made par with a great putt the broke left and right.
It’s been fun to watch DeChambeau scramble throughout this round. But if we wants to win this without any late drama and not as much pressure, it’s time to stop scrambling.
Hole 10, Par 5 ,619 yards
(Taylor): Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay both birdied on the 10th hole in front of DeChambeau, who was watching from the fairway. It brought McIlroy into a tie for the lead and Cantlay one shot back. Bryson had to be feeling the pressure as took his second shot, once again, from the rough. But just like he’s done all day, DeChambeau nailed his approach shot to set himself up for his birdie of the day. And…he drains it with ease and returns to 7-under and retakes the lead all for himself.
Watching Bryson interact fans (he signed a kid’s hat after the 10th hole and high fived a line of fans) has been one of the best parts of this tournament.
Hole 9, Par 3, 186 yards
(Taylor): Business as usual on the short par 3 to end the first half of DeChambeau’s final round. He nearly made a birdie putt, but the silver lining is he didn’t have to hit any great recovery shots to save par.
Hole 8, Par 4, 486 yards
(Taylor): Well, he’s sure making this interesting. DeChambeau’s tee shot landed in arguably the worst possible position. He somehow got out of behind the trees and pinestraw, but sent his second shot behind the green. A great short approach shot gave him a chance to save par and retain a one-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy. It was one of the most clutch putts he’s had to make so far.
Looking at the leaderboard, there are five golfers within four shots of DeChambeau as the former Mustang heads the par 3 ninth hole.
Hole 7, Par 4, 436 yards
(Taylor): DeChambeau didn’t have to fight just for par, but he did miss a very makeable 14-foot putt for birdie. Patrick Cantlay is now tied with Rory McIlroy in second place at 4-under. DeChambeau still holds a two-shot lead through the first seven holes.
Hole 6, Par 3, 230 yards
(Taylor): It’s still early in the round, but a troubling trend is starting to emerge. DeChambeau keeps having to hit great chip, long putts to save par a couple times now. The golfers behind him on the leaderboard aren’t making many birdies, but it’s going to a very long day for DeChambeau if he keeps having to fight to save par like he did on the sixth hole.
Hole 5, Par 5, 582 yards
(Andy): Scrambling may be starting to catch up as DeChambeau's lead being chipped away by McIlroy. This could be closer at the turn.
(Taylor): DeChambeau’s drive shot ended up in a similar spot on the fifth hole as yesterday, which DeChambeau turned into a birdie. He wasn’t able to repeat that success today, and had to settle for par after using his third to recover from a bad second. Also, Rory’s fifth shot on the same hole very nearly went in and would’ve kept the deficit at just one stroke. But the ball stopped just outside the hole and he settled for a bogey, giving DeChambeau a two shot lead again.
Hole 4, Par 4, 528 yards
(Taylor): Bryson had a bogey on the fourth hole yesterday and unfortunately repeated that today. But he was so close to making a difficult par putt that rolled along the edge of the hole. That was unlucky, but did get a little lucky with Rory McIlroy’s second shot on the fifth hole that rolled off the green and into a sandy rough patch downhill from the green. Rory’s third shot didn’t go much further, landing in the sand trap a short way in front of him.
Hole 3, Par 4, 389 yards
(Taylor): The drive shot was much better, landing in the fairway and DeChambeau's approach shot put him in position for a birdie putt. But the putt stopped just short of the hole and recorded his third par to start the day.
Hole 2, Par 4, 508 yards
(Taylor): DeChambeau was able to recover from a tee shot that landed in a sandy rough patch along the rightside of the second fairway. His second shot rolled off the green, but a great chip shot gave him an easy par putt to stay at 7-under and two shots ahead of Rory McIlroy.
Hole 1, Par 4, 400 yards
(Andy): Interesting opening drive in the fairway, but got a terrible break on where it stopped, which appears to be in a divot from some point, but he got the next shot on the green. His was to keep the ball in play and out of that "native" stuff with sand and high grass. Get two putts and go to the next hole. In other words the birdies will come.
(Taylor): With the way Rory McIlroy is playing in front of DeChambeau, the birdies will need to come sooner rather than later. It's interesting that the three golfers at the top of the leaderboard all landed in the same spot on the first green. But McIlroy was the only one to make the 20-foot birdie putt. This won't be a walk-in-the-park for DeChambeau.