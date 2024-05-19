Former Mustang Finishes Second at PGA Championship, Just One Shot Back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former SMU Mustangs golfer Bryson DeChambeau couldn’t have asked for a better Sunday performance at the PGA Championship. It just wasn't quite enough to win his second career major championship Sunday at the Valhalla Golf Club.
His 7-under 64 was one of the lowest single round scores at the PGA Championship and made seven birdies, including the 16th and 18th holes. He turned in his scorecard as the leader in the clubhouse at 20-under for the tournament. He had stayed close and came into the final day just two shots off the lead.
Xander Schauffele’s six-foot birdie putt on the final hole secured the PGA Championship at 21-under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished one shot back in second place and Viktor Hovland was third at 18-under.
“I seriously thought 18 [under] was going to do it,’’ DeChambeau said. “Then when I saw what Xander was doing, it’s like, ‘Man, he’s playing some unbelievable golf.’ Viktor was right there. It was an impressive round of golf by all three of us. I gave it my all. I put as much effort as I possibly could. Just clearly somebody [Schauffele] played incredibly well.’’
DeChambeau, the 2015 NCAA Individual Champion at SMU, grabbed a share of the lead on his final putt, a 10-footer that he sank with ease. Moments earlier, Schauffele had sent his drive shot on the 17th hole into a sand trap. He’d recover to make par on the hole.
After four days at the Valhalla Golf Club, DeChambeau had the highest driving distance with an average of 332.4 yards per drive and was one of two golfers to record an eagle.