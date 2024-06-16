LIVE UPDATES: Hole-by-Hole Updates of DeChambeau's Final Round at U.S. OPEN
PINEHURST, N.C. — Expect the unexpected today as the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open continues with former SMU golfer Bryson DeChambeau holding a three-stroke lead to start the day. He probably hopes to avoid a similar nail-biter experience as fellow Mustang Payne Stewart.
DeChambeau is scheduled to tee off at 1:21 p.m. with Matthieu Pavon, who is in a three-way tie for second place at 4-under for the tournament. The other two golfers at 4-under, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay, tee off at 1:10 p.m.
Follow along here for hole-by-hole updates of DeChambeau’s quest for his second U.S. Open championship. Taylor and Andy Hodges will be providing their commentary throughout this final round as the former Mustang is looking to claim his second Open title. We are talking about the latest holes first in the story, so if you want to see an earlier hole, you'll have to scroll down.
Hole 2, Par 4, 508 yards
(Taylor): DeChambeau was able to recover from a tee shot that landed in a sandy rough patch along the rightside of the second fairway. His second shot rolled off the green, but a great chip shot gave him an easy par putt to stay at 7-under and two shots ahead of Rory McIlroy.
Hole 1, Par 4, 400 yards
(Andy): Interesting opening drive in the fairway, but got a terrible break on where it stopped, which appears to be in a divot from some point, but he got the next shot on the green. His was to keep the ball in play and out of that "native" stuff with sand and high grass. Get two putts and go to the next hole. In other words the birdies will come.
(Taylor): With the way Rory McIlroy is playing in front of DeChambeau, the birdies will need to come sooner rather than later. It's interesting that the three golfers at the top of the leaderboard all landed in the same spot on the first green. But McIlroy was the only one to make the 20-foot birdie putt. This won't be a walk-in-the-park for DeChambeau.