2027 Four-Star Running Back Lists South Carolina Among His Top Five Schools

As the 2027 recruiting class takes shape this offseason, one of the nation's top running backs is showing strong interest in the Gamecocks. Can South Carolina close the deal?

David "Tre" Segarra is a 5-foot-10 and 205 pound running back from Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina. He's a back who displays patience, good vision, and can break away from defenses. The Gamecocks desperately need a playmaker at that position.

Segarra lists South Carolina in his top five along with Indiana, Penn State, Tennessee, and Stanford. Newly hired running backs coach and the assistant head coach of the offense, Stan Drayton is the lead recruiter for Segarra. Drayton has a strong reputation as a recruiter and developer of talent.

Drayton's recruiting wins have examples such as Cam Newton to Florida and Bijan Robinson to Texas. He has helped develop players like Robinson, Roschon Johnson, and Keaontay Ingram while at Texas.

Recruiting Notes

NEWS: Four-Star RB Tre Segarra is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’10 210 RB from Duncan, SC is ranked as a Top 5 RB in the 2027 Class (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/ARblFACvQf pic.twitter.com/DbJtMALfsx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 10, 2026

The Segarra news is a bright spot for Carolina, who just lost a talented recruit to a SEC foe over the weekend. As things stand before the summer, the Gamecocks are sitting with three commits in the 2027 class. QB Jerry Meyer III, WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray, and S Jernard Albright lead the class so far, but June and July is where classes really begin to take shape for Shane Beamer during his tenure.